2024 Dutch Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Zandvoort)

Here are the results from the first practice session ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, from a wet and wild Zandvoort.

With intense winds and lashings of rain giving way to the sun breaking through and a drying track at Zandvoort, it was an unpredictable hour of running for first practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Lando Norris sets the pace in the closing stages of the Dutch GP FP1

The first 40 minutes of the first practice session at Zandvoort were held in very tricky wet and windy conditions, with dramas on track for Nico Hulkenberg in his Haas as he struggled to get his car slowed down into the corners.

While the German driver had a few offs, he kept his car out of the barriers – as did Max Verstappen as he spun his Red Bull at Turn 12, to the enjoyment of the home fans in the grandstand.

With Pierre Gasly having gone quickest early on in his Alpine on the intermediate tyres, the action started to ramp up in the final quarter-hour as, with the track starting to dry out as the sun peeked through the clouds, the drivers kept pumping in faster and faster times.

The McLarens rose to the front, with Lando Norris enjoying his upgraded MCL38 to chip away at his time to a 1:12.818.

On his final flying lap, Verstappen popped in a 1:12.523 to leapfrog ahead of Norris, only for the British driver to respond again with a best time of 1:12.322 to end up two-tenths of a second clear of the Red Bull driver.

Belgian GP winner Lewis Hamilton reached the chequered flag with the third-quickest time of the session, almost seven-tenths of a second down on Norris, with Carlos Sainz in fourth having used the mediums for his dry tyre running.

George Russell was fifth for Mercedes, with Alex Albon sixth for Williams ahead of Oscar Piastri’s McLaren.

FULL REPORT – Dutch GP: Lando Norris strikes first against Max Verstappen in thrilling opening session

2024 Dutch Grand Prix – FP1 (First Practice) Results

1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:12.322

2. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.201

3. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.684

4. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.752 5. George Russell Mercedes +0.820 6. Alex Albon Williams +0.837 7. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.908 8. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.241

9. Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.275

10. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.643

11. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.829

12. Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.957

13. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.984

14. Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +2.096

15. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.145

16. Robert Shwartzman Sauber +2.336 17. Logan Sargeant Williams +3.283

18. Esteban Ocon Alpine +3.474 19. Daniel Ricciardo VCARB +3.909 20. Pierre Gasly Alpine +9.714

