2024 Italian Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Monza)

Max Verstappen set the pace in the opening session of the Italian Grand Prix weekend, with title rival Lando Norris also in the top three.

They were split by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, as Carlos Sainz and Valtteri Bottas completed the top five, in a session where Kimi Antonelli crashing on debut dominated the headlines.

Max Verstappen P1 as Kimi Antonelli crashes at Monza

Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli wasted no time in heading out for his first taste of an F1 race weekend, with an army of photographers ready and waiting as the teenage prodigy, expected to be named Lewis Hamilton’s F1 2025 replacement, left the garage. He led the way early on armed with the soft rubber.

But disaster soon struck for Antonelli, as he spun off into the barriers at Paraboloica, triggering the red flags. Far from the F1 debut he had in mind, but the 18-year-old Italian thankfully walked away unhurt.

FP1 would resume with 36 minutes remaining on the clock as Bottas and Sauber went about making a statement, popping up to P1 with the softs on a 1:22.127, as team and driver looked to bounce back from a woeful Dutch GP, where Bottas and Zhou Guanyu finished two laps down.

It was a trouble-free run to the chequered flag after that Antonelli delay, Verstappen ultimately setting the pace with a 1:21.676, putting him just over two-tenths clear of Leclerc in an encouraging start to the race weekend for Ferrari and their heavily-upgraded SF-24. Norris completed the top three.

FP1 times

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:21.676

2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.228

3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.241

4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.450

5 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber +0.451

6 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.523

7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.538

8 Alexander Albon Williams +0.544

9 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.635

10 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.639

11 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +0.896

12 Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.929

13 Yuki Tsunoda RB +1.038

14 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.087

15 Guanyu Zhou Kick Sauber +1.178

16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.188

17 Franco Colapinto Williams +1.204

18 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.204

19 Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team +1.481

20 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +2.279