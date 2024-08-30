2024 Italian Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Monza)

Here are the complete F1 results from the second free practice session (FP2) at the Italian Grand Prix, the 16th round of the F1 2024 season at the historic Monza circuit.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton set the pace in FP2 at Monza, with his fastest lap of 1:20.738 pipping McLaren’s Lando Norris by just 0.003s.

Norris is going in search of consecutive wins for the first time in his F1 career this weekend, having dominated from pole position at last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

F1 results from FP2 at 2024 Italian Grand Prix

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was just over a tenth slower than Hamilton’s benchmark time in third, marginally ahead of Oscar Piastri and team-mate Charles Leclerc, the last Ferrari driver to win at Monza in 2019.

Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell was late to the session after teenager Andrea Kimi Antonelli crashed his car while participating in his first-ever F1 practice session in FP1, with Mercedes forced to carry out extensive repairs.

Russell posted a late lap to secure sixth ahead of Haas man Nico Hulkenberg and VCARB’s Daniel Ricciardo.

The Aston Martin pair of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll completed the top 10.

Preview: 2024 Italian Grand Prix

👉 Revealed: The McLaren standout that could set them apart at the Italian Grand Prix

👉 Five big Italian GP questions: Ferrari’s home chances, Williams’ Colapinto conundrum and more

After topping the morning session, reigning World Champion Max Verstappen was classified 14th after aborting his soft-tyre run.

Verstappen has been limited to just three wins across the last 10 races entering the Italian Grand Prix, where he remains unbeaten since 2022. Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was one spot behind in 15th.

The session was suspended for almost 15 minutes at the halfway stage after Haas driver Kevin Magnussen crashed at Lesmo 2 to bring out the red flags.

Magnussen, the former McLaren and Renault driver, is highly unlikely to remain in F1 next season, having been informed prior to the summer break that he will be replaced by Esteban Ocon for F1 2025.

Second practice (FP2) F1 results – 2024 Italian Grand Prix

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:20.738

2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.003

3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.103

4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.120

5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.154

6 George Russell Mercedes +0.348

7 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.402

8 Daniel Ricciardo VCARB +0.562

9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.578

10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.625

11 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +0.723

12 Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.761

13 Alexander Albon Williams +0.854

14 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.872

15 Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.940

16 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +0.997

17 Franco Colapinto Williams +1.046

18 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.081

19 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.129

20 Guanyu Zhou Sauber +1.485

