2024 Italian Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Monza)

Here are the complete F1 results from the third free practice session (FP3) at the Italian Grand Prix, the 16th round of the F1 2024 season at the historic Monza circuit.

Lewis Hamilton set the pace in in FP3 at Monza, with his fastest lap of 1:20:117 quicker than Mercedes team-mate George Russell by 0.093 seconds.

F1 results from FP3 at 2024 Italian Grand Prix

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was third, ahead of McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Red Bull driver and reigning World Champion Max Verstappen was classified sixth, who has won just three of the last 10 races, was classified sixth, 0.251 seconds off the outright pace.

Leclerc’s Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz was seventh, ahead of the Williams pair of Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto, the Argentine youngster who is making his F1 debut this weekend.

Nico Hulkenberg, the Haas driver, completed the top 10.

Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez, meanwhile, was 18th, 1.170 seconds of the pace and only ahead of the Sauber duo of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

Third practice (FP3) F1 results – 2024 Italian Grand Prix

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:20.117

2 George Russel Mercedes +0.093

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.109

4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.135

5 Lando Norris McLaren +0.145

6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.251

7 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.346

8 Alexander Albon Williams +0.479

9 Franco Colapinto Williams +0.788

10 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.826

11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.851

12 Daniel Ricciardo VCARB +0.960

13 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +1.024

14 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.038

15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.040

16 Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.091

17 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.141

18 Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.170

19 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.240

20 Guanyu Zhou Sauber +1.918

