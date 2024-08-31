2024 Italian Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Monza)

A blurry shot of Charles Leclerc's Ferrari and a Sauber at Monza's Ascari chicane

Here are the complete F1 results from the qualifying session at the Italian Grand Prix, the 16th round of the F1 2024 season at the historic Monza circuit.

This article will be updated throughout the session to deliver the F1 results as they come in at the end of Q1, Q2 and Q3.

F1 results – 2024 Italian Grand Prix qualifying

Italian Grand Prix 2024: Q1 results

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:19.911
2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.163
3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.165
4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.238
5 George Russell Mercedes +0.258
6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.315
7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.566
8 Alexander Albon Williams +0.631
9 Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.687
10 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.706
11 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.837
12 Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.853
13 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.870
14 Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.945
15 Daniel Ricciardo VCARB +0.990
16 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +1.034
17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.102
18 Franco Colapinto Williams +1.150
19 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.190
20 Guanyu Zhou Sauber +1.534

Italian Grand Prix 2024: Q2 results

TBC

Italian Grand Prix 2024: Q3 results

TBC

