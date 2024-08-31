Here are the complete F1 results from the qualifying session at the Italian Grand Prix, the 16th round of the F1 2024 season at the historic Monza circuit.

Qualifying is currently underway at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

This article will be updated throughout the session to deliver the F1 results as they come in at the end of Q1, Q2 and Q3.

F1 results from qualifying at 2024 Italian Grand Prix

F1 results – 2024 Italian Grand Prix qualifying

Italian Grand Prix 2024: Q1 results

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:19.911

2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.163

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.165

4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.238

5 George Russell Mercedes +0.258

6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.315

7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.566

8 Alexander Albon Williams +0.631

9 Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.687

10 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.706

11 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.837

12 Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.853

13 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.870

14 Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.945

15 Daniel Ricciardo VCARB +0.990

16 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +1.034

17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.102

18 Franco Colapinto Williams +1.150

19 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.190

20 Guanyu Zhou Sauber +1.534

Italian Grand Prix 2024: Q2 results

TBC

Italian Grand Prix 2024: Q3 results

TBC

Read next: Alpine issue clear response to Nico Rosberg’s ‘incorrect’ F1 team investment claim