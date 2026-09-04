Here are the complete F1 results from the first practice session at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the 13th round of the F1 2026 season.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc set the pace in FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix, recording a fastest lap time of 1:23.008.

What are the F1 results from FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix?

That time put Leclerc 0.173 seconds clear of Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton, who completed a one-two for the Scuderia on opening practice.

Both Ferrari drivers set their fastest times on the medium tyre, with Mercedes’ George Russell 0.304s adrift in third after using the soft tyre.

Liam Lawson was fourth for Red Bull, with Russell’s Mercedes teammate and F1 2026 championship leader Kimi Antonelli fifth.

Antonelli will start his home race from the back on Sunday after Mercedes opted to change his engine.

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McLaren driver and reigning world champion Lando Norris, the winner of the last two races in Hungary and the Netherlands, was sixth in FP1.

Arvid Lindblad was seventh for the Racing Bulls team, with Gabriel Bortoleto eighth for Audi.

Alpine pair Franco Colapinto and Paul Aron, who deputised for Pierre Gasly in FP1, completed the top 10.

A full report of FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix is available at the bottom of this article.

Italian Grand Prix 2026: FP1 results

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:23.008

2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.173

3 George Russell Mercedes +0.304

4 Liam Lawson Red Bull +0.425

5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.636

6 Lando Norris McLaren +0.711

7 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.794

8 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +0.998

9 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.020

10 Paul Aron Alpine +1.169

11 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.176

12 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +1.563

13 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.618

14 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.638

15 Luke Browning Williams +1.732

16 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.819

17 Ayumu Iwasa Red Bull +1.865

18 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.772

19 Esteban Ocon Haas +2.844

20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.976

21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.058

22 Colton Herta Cadillac +6.914

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