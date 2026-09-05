Italian Grand Prix 2026 – FP3 F1 results (Monza)

George Russell set the pace in FP3 at Monza, the final session ahead of qualifying for the 2026 Italian Grand Prix.

Russell had a little over two-tenths in hand over Lewis Hamilton by the end of the session. Max Verstappen completed the top three. That meant three manufacturers were represented in the top three, a tantalising sign ahead of qualifying.

George Russell sets FP3 pace at Monza

Mercedes was leading the way, courtesy of Russell, as we moved beyond halfway in FP3.

As Verstappen and Leclerc entered the top three, Antonelli re-established a Mercedes one-two with a quarter of FP3 remaining.

The flurry of soft-tyre laps continued, and Arvid Lindblad made a statement in his Racing Bulls, improving to third, a quarter of a second off Russell’s leading 1:22.463.

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Russell found another couple of tenths to further stretch his legs out front. It was needed, as Hamilton then went second, 0.226s off his former teammate’s pace.

Verstappen completed the top three for FP3.

Full 2026 Italian GP FP3 results

1 George Russell Mercedes 1:22.219

2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.226

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.350

4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.361

5 Lando Norris McLaren +0.406

6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.489

7 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.505

8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.554

9 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.679

10 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.882

11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +0.907

12 Liam Lawson Red Bull Racing +0.984

13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.079

14 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +1.366

15 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +1.598

16 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.656

17 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +1.801

18 Alexander Albon Williams +2.218

19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.700

20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.785

21 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.812

22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.336

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