Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Mexico City Grand Prix, held at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodgriguez.

Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari fastest for the second time on Friday, heading Lando Norris and George Russell.

What are the F1 results from FP2 at the Mexico Grand Prix 2026?

Pos Driver Team Best Diff 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.827 2 Lando Norris McLaren 1:17.930 0.103 3 George Russell Mercedes 1:17.933 0.106 4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:18.044 0.217 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.138 0.311 6 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:18.237 0.41 7 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:18.389 0.562 8 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:18.407 0.58 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:18.455 0.628 10 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:18.469 0.642 11 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:18.512 0.685 12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:18.596 0.769 13 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:18.774 0.947 14 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:18.849 1.022 15 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:19.023 1.196 16 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:19.132 1.305 17 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:19.248 1.421 18 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:19.406 1.579 19 Alex Albon Williams 1:19.578 1.751 20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:19.631 1.804 21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:20.165 2.338 22 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:20.174 2.347

What happened in Free Practice 2?

Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson had a bizarre moment where the Dutchman appeared to allow his frustrations to get the better of him.

Held up through the stadium section, Verstappen drove off the road before joining and crowding Lawson to the side of the track on exit, the pair making contact in the process as debris littered the circuit and prompted a red flag.

Lewis Hamilton stopped out on track with an issue in his Ferrari while issues for Gabriel Bortoleto meant the Brazilian only emerged in the latter stages of the session.

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