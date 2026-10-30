F1 results: Mexican Grand Prix 2026 – FP2 (Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez)
Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Mexico City Grand Prix, held at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodgriguez.
Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari fastest for the second time on Friday, heading Lando Norris and George Russell.
What are the F1 results from FP2 at the Mexico Grand Prix 2026?
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Best
|Diff
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:17.827
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:17.930
|0.103
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:17.933
|0.106
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:18.044
|0.217
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:18.138
|0.311
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:18.237
|0.41
|7
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:18.389
|0.562
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:18.407
|0.58
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:18.455
|0.628
|10
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:18.469
|0.642
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:18.512
|0.685
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:18.596
|0.769
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:18.774
|0.947
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:18.849
|1.022
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:19.023
|1.196
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:19.132
|1.305
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:19.248
|1.421
|18
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:19.406
|1.579
|19
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:19.578
|1.751
|20
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:19.631
|1.804
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:20.165
|2.338
|22
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:20.174
|2.347
What happened in Free Practice 2?
Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson had a bizarre moment where the Dutchman appeared to allow his frustrations to get the better of him.
Held up through the stadium section, Verstappen drove off the road before joining and crowding Lawson to the side of the track on exit, the pair making contact in the process as debris littered the circuit and prompted a red flag.
Lewis Hamilton stopped out on track with an issue in his Ferrari while issues for Gabriel Bortoleto meant the Brazilian only emerged in the latter stages of the session.
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