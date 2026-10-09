Singapore Grand Prix 2026 – Sprint Qualifying F1 results (Marina Bay)

Here are the complete F1 results from sprint qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit, the 17th round of the F1 2026 season.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen set pole position in sprint qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix.

What are the F1 results from sprint qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix

Verstappen clocked a fastest lap time of 1:31.156 in SQ3 to outpace Mercedes driver George Russell to sprint pole.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was third, marginally ahead of Oscar Piastri’s McLaren.

Max

Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Sprint qualifying F1 results