Singapore Grand Prix 2026 – Sprint Qualifying F1 results (Marina Bay)

Oliver Harden
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Gabriel Bortoleto's Audi, running a special baby-blue livery, on track in Singapore

Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi R26) in action at the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix

Here are the complete F1 results from sprint qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit, the 17th round of the F1 2026 season.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen set pole position in sprint qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix.

What are the F1 results from sprint qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix

Verstappen clocked a fastest lap time of 1:31.156 in SQ3 to outpace Mercedes driver George Russell to sprint pole.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was third, marginally ahead of Oscar Piastri’s McLaren.

Max

Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Sprint qualifying F1 results

Pos Driver Team SQ1 SQ2 SQ3
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.477 1:32.701 1:31.156
2 George Russell Mercedes 1:33.573 1:32.614 1:31.276
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:33.495 1:32.246 1:31.399
4 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:34.277 1:33.106 1:31.454
5 Lando Norris McLaren 1:34.257 1:32.572 1:31.587
6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:33.748 1:32.562 1:31.702
7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:34.392 1:32.998 1:31.849
8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:34.855 1:33.133 1:32.341
9 Pierre Gasly Alpine
1:34.673
1:33.155
1:33.319
10 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:34.182 1:32.947 No time
11 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:35.048 1:33.249
12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:34.128 1:33.420
13 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:34.950 1:33.423
14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:34.690 1:33.466
15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:34.960 1:33.734
16 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:35.004
17 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:35.136
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:35.662
19 Alex Albon Williams 1:36.130
20 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:36.760
21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:36.868
22 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:37.376