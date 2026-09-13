Here are the complete F1 results from race day at the Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring circuit in Madrid, the 14th round of the F1 2026 season.

Kimi Antonelli took victory in the first race around the Madring, and was accompanied on the podium by Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

F1 results: Spanish Grand Prix 2026

Behind the top three, Charles Leclerc took fourth for Ferrari, having looked to run as far as he could on a set of hard tyres, with George Russell finishing fifth.

Liam Lawson finished sixth for Red Bull, Franco Colapinto took seventh for Alpine, Oscar Piastri took eighth for McLaren, while Arvid Lindblad came out on top in a late battle with Nico Hulkenberg in the battle for ninth and tenth at the chequered flag.

Brake issues saw retirements for both Lewis Hamilton and Lance Stroll, the latter bringing out a Virtual Safety Car early in the race. After making up places early on, Sergio Perez retired for Cadillac midway through the Spanish Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz, in his first hometown race, also retired towards the end of proceedings.

A full report of the Spanish Grand Prix is available at the bottom of this article.

What are the F1 results from the Spanish Grand Prix?

1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 57 laps 1 stop

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +4.351 1 stop

3 Lando Norris McLaren +5.089 1 stop

4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +29.116 1 stop

5 George Russell Mercedes +29.829 2 stops

6 Liam Lawson Red Bull +86.159 1 stop

7 Franco Colapinto Alpine +93.569 1 stop

8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +95.080 1 stop

9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1 lap 1 stop

10 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1 lap 1 stop

11 Esteban Ocon Haas +1 lap 1 stop

12 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 lap 1 stop

13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1 lap 1 stop

14 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +1 lap 1 stop

15 Alex Albon Williams +1 lap 1 stop

16 Oliver Bearman Haas +1 lap 2 stops

17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2 laps 2 stops

18 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +3 laps 2 stops

Did not finish

Lap 43: Carlos Sainz Williams

Lap 31: Sergio Perez Cadillac

Lap 12: Lance Stroll Aston Martin

Lap 6: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

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