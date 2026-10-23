United States Grand Prix 2026 – F1 FP1 results (Circuit of The Americas)
Here are the complete F1 results from FP1 as the field took to the Circuit of The Americas for the first time this season.
Charles Leclerc took top spot for Ferrari, narrowly clear of Max Verstappen as the Red Bull driver got off to another fast start, having won the last two races.
F1 results: FP1, United States Grand Prix 2026
Lando Norris took third place for McLaren, ahead of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli for Mercedes – with Antonelli going in search of sealing his first title this weekend.
Lewis Hamilton ranked sixth for Ferrari, Oscar Piastri was seventh for McLaren, albeit half a second down on his teammate Norris, with Gabriel Bortoleto, Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson rounding out the top 10.
Oliver Bearman was 11th for Haas, before Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll took 12th and 13th, and Isack Hadjar was 14th for Red Bull as he ran on hard tyres.
Further back, Alex Albon did not set a representative time after three separate track limits strikes, with his quickest time 31 seconds off the pace.
Elsewhere, Colton Herta had another practice hour at Cadillac, in place of Sergio Perez as the American took a chance for more Formula 1 experience in free practice. He finished the session 21st, nine tenths behind Valtteri Bottas.
What are the F1 results from FP1 at the United States Grand Prix 2026?
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Best Lap
|Gap
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:36.052
|–
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:36.136
|+0.084
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:36.297
|+0.245
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:36.378
|+0.326
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:36.533
|+0.481
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:36.555
|+0.503
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:36.786
|+0.734
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:36.995
|+0.943
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:37.063
|+1.011
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:37.309
|+1.257
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:37.665
|+1.613
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:37.688
|+1.636
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:37.783
|+1.731
|14
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:37.790
|+1.738
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:37.801
|+1.749
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:37.896
|+1.844
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:38.121
|+2.069
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:38.122
|+2.070
|19
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:38.846
|+2.794
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:39.053
|+3.001
|21
|Colton Herta
|Cadillac
|1:39.979
|+3.927
|22
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|–
|NC
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