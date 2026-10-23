Here are the complete F1 results from FP1 as the field took to the Circuit of The Americas for the first time this season.

Charles Leclerc took top spot for Ferrari, narrowly clear of Max Verstappen as the Red Bull driver got off to another fast start, having won the last two races.

F1 results: FP1, United States Grand Prix 2026

Lando Norris took third place for McLaren, ahead of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli for Mercedes – with Antonelli going in search of sealing his first title this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton ranked sixth for Ferrari, Oscar Piastri was seventh for McLaren, albeit half a second down on his teammate Norris, with Gabriel Bortoleto, Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson rounding out the top 10.

Oliver Bearman was 11th for Haas, before Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll took 12th and 13th, and Isack Hadjar was 14th for Red Bull as he ran on hard tyres.

Further back, Alex Albon did not set a representative time after three separate track limits strikes, with his quickest time 31 seconds off the pace.

Elsewhere, Colton Herta had another practice hour at Cadillac, in place of Sergio Perez as the American took a chance for more Formula 1 experience in free practice. He finished the session 21st, nine tenths behind Valtteri Bottas.

What are the F1 results from FP1 at the United States Grand Prix 2026?

Pos Driver Team Best Lap Gap 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:36.052 – 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:36.136 +0.084 3 Lando Norris McLaren 1:36.297 +0.245 4 George Russell Mercedes 1:36.378 +0.326 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:36.533 +0.481 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:36.555 +0.503 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:36.786 +0.734 8 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:36.995 +0.943 9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:37.063 +1.011 10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:37.309 +1.257 11 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:37.665 +1.613 12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:37.688 +1.636 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:37.783 +1.731 14 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:37.790 +1.738 15 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:37.801 +1.749 16 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:37.896 +1.844 17 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:38.121 +2.069 18 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:38.122 +2.070 19 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:38.846 +2.794 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:39.053 +3.001 21 Colton Herta Cadillac 1:39.979 +3.927 22 Alex Albon Williams – NC

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