Here are the complete F1 results from FP2 at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, with drivers setting qualifying and race simulations.

Charles Leclerc finished top of the standings for the second time on Friday, with Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen rounding out the top three for Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull respectively.

F1 results: FP2, United States Grand Prix 2026

It appeared a promising day for Ferrari as Leclerc topped both sessions, with Lewis Haimlton fourth during FP2, just ahead of George Russell for Mercedes.

Liam Lawson took sixth for Racing Bulls, ahead of both McLaren cars in Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Isack Hadjar was ninth for Red Bull, with his best lap set on medium tyres, while Haas driver Ollie Bearman rounded out the top 10.

Outside the top 10, Gabriel Bortoleto was ahead of Pierre Gasly, Arvid Lindblad, Esteban Ocon and Franco Colapinto.

Aston Martin drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll were 16th and 17th respectively, with Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg 18th, Valtteri Bottas’ Cadillac 19th, and Carlos Sainz 20th.

Sergio Perez, back in his Cadillac after sitting out FP1 for Colton Herta, took 21st, while Alex Albon’s push laps had multiple track limits deletions once again in his tricky-to-handle Williams, as he finished bottom of the table.

It was a session characterised with plenty of track limits deletions for laps across the board, with drivers looking to refine their setups ahead of qualifying on Saturday.

What are the F1 results from FP2 at the United States Grand Prix 2026?

Pos Driver Team Best Lap Gap 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:35.291 – 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:35.333 +0.042 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.480 +0.189 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:35.906 +0.615 5 George Russell Mercedes 1:36.035 +0.744 6 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:36.331 +1.040 7 Lando Norris McLaren 1:36.373 +1.082 8 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:36.387 +1.096 9 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:36.411 +1.120 10 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:36.536 +1.245 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:36.832 +1.541 12 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:36.840 +1.549 13 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:36.959 +1.668 14 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:37.111 +1.820 15 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:37.201 +1.910 16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:37.235 +1.944 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:37.269 +1.978 18 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:37.430 +2.139 19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:38.422 +3.131 20 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:38.446 +3.155 21 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:39.036 +3.745 22 Alex Albon Williams 1:43.426 +8.135

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