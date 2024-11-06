Zhou Guanyu has revealed that he is “discussing a number of options” to remain in the F1 paddock after being dropped by Sauber for the F1 2025 season.

Sauber, who will morph into the Audi F1 team in 2026, confirmed their driver lineup for the F1 2025 season on Tuesday, announcing the signing of Gabriel Bortoleto as Nico Hulkenberg‘s team-mate.

It means Zhou and team-mate Valtteri Bottas are almost certain to be left without a seat for next season, with the only remaining question marks over the F1 2025 grid hanging over the two Red Bull-affiliated teams.

Zhou became the first full-time Chinese driver in F1 history when he joined Sauber (then Alfa Romeo) in 2022, claiming three points finishes across his debut season to help the team secure sixth place in the Constructors’ standings – the Swiss-based outfit’s best result since 2012.

However, Zhou has struggled to kick on over the last two years, with his last points finish coming at the Qatar Grand Prix in October 2023.

Former Ferrari and Alpine junior Zhou, who is known to bring significant sponsorship, has been linked with remaining in F1 in a reserve driver role.

And he has confirmed that “a number of options” are on the table to remain in the sport in some capacity in F1 2025.

In a short statement, he wrote: “I will be leaving the Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber at the end of the 2024 season.

“I would like to thank all of the fans for their continued support. You have been fantastic and you continue to inspire me.

“I am immensely proud to represent my country as the first ever Chinese Formula 1 driver. I hope that my racing continues to inspire others who are following my story.

“I am happy to have already achieved many things under difficult conditions in Formula 1, including scoring points in my first race, fastest lap and some memorable battles throughout the grid.

“Sadly, the last two seasons have been challenging for all, but I want to look forward.

“I am positive about the future and I am now totally focused on making sure that I can truly show what I am capable of.

“I’m now discussing a number of options to stay in the Formula 1 paddock, will update to you all soon.”

In a separate statement published by Sauber, Zhou added: “I will leave the team at the end of the season, but I am fully committed to finishing the season in style. I am grateful to the team for giving me a chance in Formula 1: this is not an easy sport for rookies, but the team has allowed me to grow so much over these three years.

“China, earlier this season, was without doubt a highlight, but so many moments, both in public and behind the scenes, are what I am going to remember from the last three years.

“I’ll now focus on the next step in my career: I still have plenty of fight left in me and I am keen to continue progressing.”

Mattia Binotto, the chief operating and technical officer of the Audi F1 operation, paid tribute to Zhou’s contribution, adding: “The last three years have seen our team grow significantly on and off the track, and both Valtteri and Zhou have played a big role in this progression.

“At this time, however, following our discussion with Zhou, we have decided that our future lies in different places.

“We are grateful to Zhou for the last three years, for the commitment and the hunger he has shown from the first moment he drove for us to today.

“Scoring points on debut and helping the team to P6 in 2022 was a statement of intent, but so was his contribution off track and at the factory.

“We want to celebrate our journey together with three strong races to finish this season, and both the team and Zhou are committed to giving everything in Las Vegas, Doha and Abu Dhabi together.”

Bottas has also been linked with remaining in F1 in a reserve role, with the Finnish driver telling media including PlanetF1.com at the recent Mexican Grand Prix that he would be open to rejoining Mercedes.

The 34-year-old previously spent five years with Mercedes between 2017 and 2012, claiming 10 grand prix victories.

Speaking before his Sauber exit was confirmed, he said: “Firstly, the priority is to stay as a race driver, that’s what I want, and that’s what I’m pushing for with Mattia.

“But, of course, as I don’t have anything signed – we’re in October – I’ve got to look at all the alternatives including going back to the Mercedes family.

“That’s for sure one option and I would consider it.

“But there’s other options as well, as well as going back to my priority, which is to be a race driver even more.”

