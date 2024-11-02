Never mind Franco Colapinto to VCARB, the Argentinean will be Red Bull’s “number two” next season when he partners Max Verstappen.

No wait! He’ll remain a Williams driver as Christian Horner’s chat with James Vowles in the Williams hospitality on Friday was about Carlos Sainz, not the super sub.

F1’s silly season went a bit crazy in Brazil

Added to that, Colapinto will be joined on the F1 2025 grid by fellow Formula 2 driver Gabriel Bortoleto, who has signed with Sauber in a “done” deal.

These are the rumours doing the rounds in the last 24 hours as Formula 1’s silly season took off as the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend got underway.

With Sergio Perez looking increasing likely to lose his Red Bull seat at the end of the season, Red Bull are in the midst of a game of driver jenga as they weight up who to remove and who to keep.

Having already dropped Daniel Ricciardo after the Australian racer failed to grab Perez’s Red Bull, Red Bull are auditioning Liam Lawson, who so far has impressed.

He scored a point on his return at the United States Grand Prix, out-qualified Perez in Mexico before tangling with the Mexican driver and will start Saturday’s Sprint in Brazil eighth on the grid. That’s five places ahead of Perez.

While it has been said that his audition will determine Perez’s fate in that if he’s good enough he’ll take the under-fire driver’s Red Bull seat, it could also impact Colapinto’s future as the Williams driver would then take the VCARB seat.

One rumour doing the rounds in Interlagos is that he’s already signed. Another though, claims yes he has signed, but he’s signed for Red Bull and not VCARB.

According to former Argentinian racing driver Rubén Daray, who broke the news that Colapinto would replace Logan Sargeant at Williams, Colapinto “is already Red Bull’s number two driver for 2025”.

Fuel was thrown on the VCARB/Red Bull fire when Horner was seen leaving the Williams hospitality on Friday at Interlagos. Williams team principal James Vowles was quizzed about this in the Friday press conference and confirmed Williams are “actively working with teams” to find Colapinto a 2025 race seat.

But then came the twist in the tale…

According to Brazilian journalist Orlando Ríos, Horner was not speaking with Vowles about Colapinto, he wants Carlos Sainz as Verstappen’s team-mate. Colapinto would then remain with Williams as Alex Albon’s team-mate.

Red Bull were reportedly in the running to sign Sainz earlier this season when he sought a new team for 2025 after being dropped by Ferrari but opted against putting him in the car due to the tension between Jos Verstappen and Carlos Sainz Snr. when their sons raced for Toro Rosso.

But at the time of Sainz’s signing with Williams, it was rumoured there was a clause in his contract that should Mercedes or Red Bull come knocking, he could leave Williams even before driving a single lap for the Grove team. Williams denied this.

But wait, there’s more!

Three rookies signed for F1 2025, but could there be more?

After McLaren confirmed they’re open to saying goodbye to junior driver Gabriel Bortoleto in order for him to find a spot on next year’s grid, Auto Motor und Sport is claiming it is “done deal”, the Brazilian will partner Nico Hulkenberg next season.

The German publication claims the contract is “fixed” and the announcement is “imminent” but Sauber opted against making it in Brazil for fear of a “media onslaught” given that Bortoleto is Brazilian.

Of course, none of this has been confirmed, but watch this space…

