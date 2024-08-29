F1 Safety Car crashes at Monza in ‘high-speed’ Italian GP incident

There was early drama at Monza after the Safety Car crashed heavily at Parabolica on the eve of the Italian Grand Prix.

Formula 1 has descended on Monza for the Italian Grand Prix – Round 16 of the F1 2024 campaign – but the race weekend had not even gotten underway by the time the first incident arrived, with a major shunt for the Safety Car thankfully causing no injuries.

F1 Safety Car crashes at Monza ahead of Italian GP

The experienced Bernd Mayländer was at the wheel of the Aston Martin Safety Car, but would find the tyre barriers at the iconic Parabolica turn, in what was described as a ‘high-speed’ crash.

Not something you see every day – the Safety Car just crashed at Parabolica during the high speed track test. Everyone out of the car and OK, but Maylander went spinning off at high speed #F1 #ItalianGP https://t.co/EiRERhJm7M — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) August 29, 2024

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident as recovery vehicles went about removing the stricken Safety Car from the barriers.

PlanetF1.com has approached the FIA for comment.

More to follow…