F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

The F1 schedule is back in full swing for the 2026 season, as an all-new era takes competitive shape.

The sport had reduced to a 22-race schedule this time around, but has now gone back up to 23 as the Bahrain Grand Prix has been moved to Malaysia, being held at Sepang in the first weekend of October.

Which race is next on the F1 schedule?

Round 12: Dutch Grand Prix

Formula 1 will return from its summer break to a wall of orange-clad fans as Max Verstappen has his home race at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Near the coastline in the Netherlands, the circuit generates a party atmosphere both in fervent support of its home hero, as well as a passionate following of the sport.

Zandvoort returned to Formula 1 in 2021 after a 36-year gap, and Verstappen won each of the first three races before being usurped by both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

It will be the last time we see a Dutch Grand Prix on the calendar for now, too, with the circuit opting to renew for the 2026 season and take its leave from Formula 1 – so this will be the last chance we have to see Formula 1 cars around Zandvoort until if and when the nation decides to bid for a place on the calendar once more in the future.

For now, though, the drivers will go in search of being the winner of the Dutch Grand Prix and lay down a marker after the sport’s summer shutdown.

When is the Dutch Grand Prix?

The Dutch Grand Prix will take place from Friday 21 August until Sunday 23 August, with the race starting at 3pm local time [2pm UK] on Sunday 23 August.

What records are in progress during the F1 season?

F1 race wins: Which drivers have the highest win totals in F1 history?

F1 points all-time rankings: Where do Hamilton, Verstappen and Alonso feature?

Where is the Dutch Grand Prix?

Circuit Zandvoort underwent a significant renovation to get it up to Formula 1 standard in the modern day, but its history in the sport goes all the way back to 1952.

The circuit’s banking at Turn 3 (Hugenholtz) and the long, right-handed final corner (Arie Luyendijk) have since provided inspiration for other tracks around the world, providing different lines from which to choose, the opportunity to be brave in applying power and tricky challenges to navigate.

The opening right-hander, Tarzan, is one of the best overtaking opportunities, though we have seen side-by-side battles run all the way through the first sector at Zandvoort in years gone by.

Turn 7, Scheivlak, is a fast sweep of the steering wheel to the right that is an excellent test of both drivers and cars, while fans get a superb view of another potential overtaking opportunity into Turns 11 and 12.

Zandvoort will likely be missed by the drivers as it departs the calendar at the end of this year, with lap times around the 70-75 second mark in qualifying.

Is the Dutch Grand Prix an F1 Sprint weekend?

Yes, the Dutch Grand Prix is an F1 Sprint weekend.

This means the drivers will take part in two one-hour Free Practice sessions on Friday, before Saturday sees FP3 and qualifying take place, with the Hungarian Grand Prix taking place on Sunday.

This is the fifth of six planned Sprint events in 2026, with October’s Singapore Grand Prix the final outing for the Sprint format this season.

What are the F1 session times for the Dutch Grand Prix?

Friday 21 August

FP1: 12.30pm-1.30pm [11.30am-12.30pm UK]

Sprint qualifying: 4.30pm-5.14pm [3.30pm-4.14pm UK]

Saturday 22 August

Sprint: 12pm [11am UK] [24 laps or 60 minutes]

Qualifying: 4pm-5pm [3pm-4pm UK]

Sunday 23 August

Dutch Grand Prix: 3pm [2pm UK] [72 laps or 120 minutes]

Which races make up the F1 2026 schedule?

*Denotes F1 Sprint event.

Round 1: Australian Grand Prix, March 6-8

Round 2: Chinese Grand Prix, March 13-15*

Round 3: Japanese Grand Prix, March 27-29

CANCELLED: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, April 17-19

Round 4: Miami Grand Prix, May 1-3*

Round 5: Canadian Grand Prix, May 22-24*

Round 6: Monaco Grand Prix, June 5-7

Round 7: Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, June 12-14

Round 8: Austrian Grand Prix, June 26-28

Round 9: British Grand Prix, July 3-5*

Round 10: Belgian Grand Prix, July 17-19

Round 11: Hungarian Grand Prix, July 24-26

Round 12: Dutch Grand Prix, August 21-23*

Round 13: Italian Grand Prix, September 4-6

Round 14: Spanish Grand Prix, September 11-13

Round 15: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, September 25-27

Round 16: Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, October 2-4

Round 17: Singapore Grand Prix, October 9-11*

Round 18: United States Grand Prix, October 23-25

Round 19: Mexico City Grand Prix, October 30-November 1

Round 20: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, November 6-8

Round 21: Las Vegas Grand Prix, November 19-21

Round 22: Qatar Grand Prix, November 27-29

Round 23: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, December 4-6

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