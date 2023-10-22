F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

The F1 schedule is more packed than ever, with a joint-record calendar in place for 2023 before the season expands even further for 2024.

With races taking place all over the world and at a higher rate than ever, it can sometimes be hard to keep up with the world of Formula 1 and where on Earth the sport is ending up next.

But fear not, we have you covered with what is coming next and which races are left in the Formula 1 season.

Which race is next on the F1 schedule?

Round 20: Mexico City Grand Prix

The second leg of Formula 1’s triple-header after visiting Austin, the Mexico City Grand Prix has been a popular destination for the sport for the better part of a decade in its most recent stint.

Where Zandvoort turns into a sea of orange in support of Max Verstappen, Mexico City experiences support just as partisan for home hero Sergio Perez, who will be desperate to take victory in front of his adoring fans.

Verstappen has been victorious at each of the last two races in Mexico, however, so while Perez will be a hugely popular victor, he has an enormous challenge to overcome within the Red Bull garage.

When is the Mexico City Grand Prix?

The Mexico City Grand Prix will take place on the weekend of 27-29 October 2023, with the race due to start on Sunday 29 October at 2pm local time [8pm GMT].

Where is the Mexico City Grand Prix?

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez first played host to Formula 1 back in 1986, doing so until 1992 before the nation fell away from the calendar.

It returned to the F1 schedule in 2015 with some layout changes, including the infamous final right-handed swoop, Peraltada, intersected with a slow section that crosses through the Foro Sol Stadium. It lessens the driving challenge from what was experienced before, but the atmosphere created in that grandstand can lay claim to being one of the very best of the entire season.

A huge 1.2km straight starts the lap and offers Monza levels of top speed for the drivers before a twisting infield section, which opens out to some sweeping medium-speed corners and the Foro Sol section to finish the lap, though with almost 7,500ft of altitude to navigate, the drivers have thinner air to navigate in Mexico City, only adding to the physical challenge at play.

Is the Mexico City Grand Prix an F1 Sprint weekend?

No, a standard F1 weekend format will be in use at the Mexico City Grand Prix, with Free Practice 1 and 2 to take place on Friday, before FP3 and Qualifying on Saturday, and the Grand Prix on Sunday.

But if there’s anything you need to know about the Sprint format, we have you covered with our full explanation right here.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2024 driver line-up: Who is confirmed for next season’s grid?

Revealed: The contract status of every single race on the F1 2023 calendar

What are the F1 session times for the Mexico City Grand Prix?

[All times local, UK time in brackets, switching from BST to GMT on Sunday 29 October]

Friday 27 October

FP1: 12.30pm-1.30pm [7.30pm-8.30pm]

FP2: 4pm-5pm [11pm-12am]

Saturday 28 October

FP3: 11.30am-12.30pm [6.30pm-7.30pm]

Qualifying: 3pm-4pm [10pm-11pm]

Sunday 29 October

Race: 2pm [8pm] [71 laps or 120 minutes]

Which races remain on the 2023 F1 schedule?

Round 21: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, 3-5 November

Round 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix, 16-18 November

Round 23: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 24-26 November

*Round 6, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, was cancelled, leaving a 22-race season within Formula 1’s 23 rounds.

Read next: F1 2023: Head-to-head qualifying and race stats between team-mates