Saturday’s fast-paced F1 news sees Sergio Perez break his silence following his Red Bull exit as Christian Horner issues a statement ahead of the team’s last season with Honda.

F1 news: Sergio Perez, Christian Horner and more

Sergio Perez breaks silence after Red Bull exit

Sergio Perez has made his first public appearance since vacating his Red Bull seat at the end of the F1 2024 season.

And he has revealed that he is to take six months out before deciding on the “next step” of his career.

Perez has been replaced by Red Bull for F1 2025, with Liam Lawson stepping up to become Max Verstappen’s new team-mate.

Christian Horner issues rallying cry ahead of final Red Bull-Honda season

Christian Horner has issued a statement ahead of the final season of Red Bull’s technical partnership with Honda in F1 2025.

Red Bull have enjoyed enormous success with Honda since the pair joined forces ahead of the 2019 season, with Max Verstappen winning four consecutive World Championships since 2021.

Honda will link up with Aston Martin for the sport’s new era in F1 2026, with Red Bull joining forces with Ford.

Toyota drop huge F1 return hint after Haas deal

Toyota are “gradually moving” towards a full return to Formula 1 after entering a technical partnership with Haas in F1 2024, director of global motorsport Masaya Kaji has confirmed.

Toyota withdrew from F1 at the end of 2009, with the Japanese manufacturer since achieving great success in the World Endurance Championship and the World Rally Championship.

Haas announced a technical partnership with Toyota last year, which could potentially open the door to a full-scale return.

Liam Lawson exclusive

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com, Liam Lawson has revealed the moment at which he realised he has the required skills and mettle to be a Formula 1 driver.

Lawson’s promotion to Red Bull’s senior team for the F1 2025 season comes after just 11 appearances for junior squad Racing Bulls spread across 2023/24.

‘Internal reasons’ behind Mercedes’ Carlos Sainz snub?

‘Internal reasons’ were behind Mercedes’ decision to overlook Carlos Sainz for an F1 2025 seat.

That is the claim of a leading F1 voice in Germany, who reckons Ferrari will regret replacing Sainz with seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

Sainz is gearing up for his first season as a Williams driver, having signed a multi-year contract with the Grove-based team.

