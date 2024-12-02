Monday’s F1 news features a major development on Sergio Perez’s Red Bull future as the FIA confirm an additional punishment for Lando Norris.

Let’s get straight to the big news of the day…

F1 news: Sergio Perez, Lando Norris FIA punishment, more

PF1 sources: Sergio Perez set to leave Red Bull at end of F1 2024

Sergio Perez is set to leave Red Bull at the end of the F1 2024 season, PlanetF1.com has learnt.

Perez has come under pressure during a disastrous season, with the Mexican driver still without a podium finish since the Chinese Grand Prix in April.

Having failed to retain the Constructors’ title, Red Bull are expected to confirm Perez’s departure in the aftermath of this weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Two drivers are understood to be in contention to become Max Verstappen’s new team-mate for F1 2025, with Williams’ Franco Colapinto no longer a target.

Esteban Ocon replaced by Alpine for Abu Dhabi GP

Alpine have confirmed that Jack Doohan will replace Esteban Ocon for this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

PlanetF1.com revealed after Ocon’s first-lap retirement in Qatar that the Lusail race was set to be the Frenchman’s last appearance for Alpine, with the team confirming the switch on Monday.

Doohan has already been signed as Ocon’s full-time replacement for F1 2025, with the 21-year-old Australian to make his debut one race early.

Lando Norris hit with FIA penalty points after Qatar GP punishment

Lando Norris has had three penalty points added to his superlicence after failing to slow for yellow flags during the Qatar Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver was slapped with a 10-second stop-go penalty during the race in Lusail, with Norris dropping from second behind Max Verstappen at the time of the incident to 10th at the chequered flag.

F1’s governing body the FIA has confirmed that Norris has also had three points added to his licence.

Max Verstappen takes aim at FIA stewards over Lando Norris penalty

Max Verstappen has claimed he would have been “investigated straight away” by the FIA stewards if he had not lifted for a yellow flag like Lando Norris in the Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen was heard raising the alarm over Norris after he spotted that the McLaren driver had reduced his lead as they passed the yellow flag zone in Qatar, urging his Red Bull team to report the transgression.

The World Champion says the incident would have been “investigated straight away” if he had been the one at fault.

Max Verstappen ‘confronted’ George Russell after Qatar GP grid penalty

Max Verstappen “confronted” George Russell ahead of the pre-race drivers’ parade following his grid penalty at the Qatar Grand Prix, it has been claimed.

Verstappen was hit with a rare one-place grid drop after qualifying for driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap in between his push laps, resulting in a close call with a charging Russell.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com after the race, Verstappen revealed that he has “lost all respect” for Russell after the Mercedes driver pushed for a penalty to be applied.

Sky F1 reporter Ted Kravitz has revealed that Verstappen was “seething” as he “confronted” Russell before the drivers’ parade, with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner confirming the pair had “a little bit of a moment.”

