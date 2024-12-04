Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes an update on Red Bull’s search to replace Sergio Perez for F1 2025 and a Lewis Hamilton conspiracy theory being dismissed by Jenson Button.

Let’s zoom through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

F1 news: Sergio Perez future, Lewis Hamilton and more

Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson ‘ready’ to replace Sergio Perez

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com, VCARB chief executive Peter Bayer has claimed that Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson are both “up to the challenge” of replacing Sergio Perez at Red Bull.

PlanetF1.com revealed on Monday that Perez is poised to leave Red Bull after this weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lawson is believed to be the leading candidate to become Max Verstappen’s new team-mate for F1 2025 with Tsunoda, who will drive the Red Bull RB20 in next week’s post-season test, also in contention.

Jenson Button dismisses Lewis Hamilton conspiracy theory

Sky F1 pundit Jenson Button has insisted that “no team” would want any of their drivers to be slow in reaction to online conspiracy theories surrounding Mercedes’ treatment of Lewis Hamilton in F1 2024.

Despite claiming two victories in F1 2024, Hamilton has struggled in qualifying conditions compared to team-mate George Russell throughout this season.

It has led to suggestions online that Hamilton has been frozen out at Mercedes, with team boss Toto Wolff describing such conspiracy theories as “nonsense” – and describing the people behind them as “idiots” – to media including PlanetF1.com.

Dutch Grand Prix to be dropped at end of F1 2026

The Dutch Grand Prix will be dropped from the calendar after the F1 2026 season, it has been confirmed.

The Zandvoort race has emerged as a fan favourite since rejoining the calendar in 2021 thanks to the popularity of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who recently secured a fourth consecutive World Championship.

Despite agreeing a contract extension, it has been announced that the event will lose its place on the calendar after the F1 2026 race.

Liam Lawson moment with Christian Horner uncovered

Liam Lawson sought out Red Bull boss Christian Horner to personally apologise for his behaviour towards Sergio Perez during the Mexican Grand Prix, PlanetF1.com can reveal.

Onboard footage from the Mexico race showed Lawson waving his middle finger at Perez during a heated battle at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez,with the New Zealander publicly criticised by Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko.

PlanetF1.com has uncovered how Lawson waited for Horner after the race to hold up his hands for the incident.

Max Verstappen opens up on Mercedes rejection amid ‘run away’ fear

Max Verstappen has opened up about his loyalty to the Red Bull team, revealing it wouldn’t “sit well with me to immediately run away” when times got tough.

Verstappen has been frequently linked with a move away from Red Bull across F1 2024, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff making no secret of his desire to sign the World Champion before promoting Andrea Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton’s successor.

Mercedes are widely expected to renew their interest in Verstappen ahead of the new regulations in F1 2026, for which the team’s preparations are thought to be advanced.

