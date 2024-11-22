General Motors could be granted an F1 spot in a matter of weeks after they struck a deal with FOM, PlanetF1.com understands.

Andretti and General Motors had been partners since January 2023 but it is now understood that the latter will join the grid as a works outfit having reached a deal with Formula One Management (FOM).

Major update in 11th team bid as General Motors agree deal

Andretti’s bid was given the FIA green light last season but was later rejected by FOM due to a number of factors focused on competitiveness and bringing value to the sport.

But even if F1 were against Andretti, there was always more of an open door shown to General Motors with F1 keen to attract one of the world’s biggest car manufacturers to the sport.

That effort has now been realised with sources telling PlanetF1.com that a deal between FOM and General Motors has been reached with a 2026 entry likely.

That deal could be announced in the next few weeks with GM becoming a power unit provider from 2028. PlanetF1.com also understands GM have been working with F1 for a while in an effort to get onto the grid.

F1 was approached to comment officially on the rumours but declined the opportunity to do so.

It remains to be seen whether Andretti will have any involvement in the project but PlanetF1.com’s understanding is that the bid is being led by GM.

More on the pursuit of an 11th team

Michael Andretti addresses Andretti Global departure: ‘This isn’t goodbye’

What a GM and Andretti split would mean for the Andretti Cadillac antitrust investigation

General Motors breakaway would be a hammer blow to Andretti F1 dreams

It is no secret that the Andretti family, led by Michael Andretti, have been desperate to get on the F1 grid for a number of years but if GM have broken away, it may well be the final nail in their coffin.

It was Andretti who reached out to GM but in doing so, they sold the American motor manufacturer a dream that they have chosen to pursue independent of the racing family.

As to where this latest news leaves Andretti, it is hard to see any way back for them given they have lost arguably their biggest selling point in the form of a partnership with GM.

In late September, Michael Andretti announced that he would be stepping down from his daily running of Andretti Global, the team he’s been running since 2002.

In an open letter, Andretti said it was “the turning of the page” for Andretti Global but the group has always insisted their F1 goal remained the same.

Read next: Red Bull bring wrong rear wing to Las Vegas GP as alarming consequence emerges