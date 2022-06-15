Formula 1 will be racing in Melbourne until 2035, with a new long-term deal signed to keep Albert Park on the calendar.

Albert Park will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until, at least, 2035, as the popular Australian Grand Prix venue has signed a new long-term agreement.

F1 switched to Albert Park from Adelaide in 1996 and, aside from the COVID-affected 2020 and ’21 seasons, has become one of F1’s beloved venues. By the time the new deal comes to a close, F1 will have raced in Melbourne for almost 40 years.

A new 10-year agreement between F1 and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation has extended the deal until 2035, with plans in the pipeline to further modernise the circuit after recent changes.

A change to a faster track layout, with tweaks to the second sector, was introduced for the 2022 race, as well as the surface being relaid for the first time since 1996.

With the promoter having made significant investment over the past two years, more work will be done to further improve the overall fan experience and facilities. This includes plans to update the paddock and pitlane, with more modern facilities for the teams.

A date for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix is yet to be confirmed, although it’s not likely to resume its spot as the season opener due to Bahrain’s contract.

“I am delighted to confirm that Melbourne and the Albert Park circuit will continue to be on the F1 calendar until 2035,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“The race has always been a favourite for the fans, drivers, and the teams and Melbourne is an incredible and vibrant international city that is a perfect match for our sport.

“This year we saw huge crowds (419,000 fans over the race weekend made the 2022 Australian GP the largest sporting event in Australian history), and we are very excited by the future in Australia as our sport continues to grow.

“I want to thank the Victorian Government, Daniel Andrews, Premier of Victoria, and Martin Pakula, Minister for Tourism, Sport & Major Events for their tireless support for the event in Melbourne, as well as Andrew Westacott and Paul Little from the AGPC for making this already long-term partnership secure for the future. We are all looking forward to being back in Melbourne next season with all our fans.”