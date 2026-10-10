After the F1 Sprint, the teams and drivers have had time to dust themselves down and make any changes ahead of qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix – and you can follow us for live updates right here.

Back under the lights after the first-ever racing laps in the daytime, the drivers will need to be on their game and push the limits as they do their best to put themselves as high up the grid as possible.

F1 2026 Singapore GP LIVE: Qualifying updates from Marina Bay

Start time: 21:30 local [14:30 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Marina Bay Circuit

George Russell heads into the session knowing a back-of-the-grid penalty awaits for taking another new power unit beyond his allocation, leaving Kimi Antonelli with a big opportunity to further plant his authority in the title race.

Keep up with the session below with our live blog, and see the lap times come in as they happen with PlanetF1.com’s live timing.

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