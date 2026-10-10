The first ever F1 Sprint weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix is underway, with live updates to come from the shortened race at Marina Bay.

Rather than the usual physical slog to which we are accustomed around Singapore, just 21 laps are ahead as the final Sprint of the season takes place – with Grand Prix qualifying to come later in the day.

Singapore GP LIVE: Sprint updates from Marina Bay

Start time: 17:00 local [10:00 UK]

Session duration: 21 laps or 60 minutes

Circuit: Marina Bay Circuit

Formula 1 is also heading further into the unknown in Singapore by racing laps taking place in the daytime – the first time in the sport’s 18-years at Marina Bay that this will have been the case.

Follow the entire Sprint as it happens via our live blog, and you can also follow the live gaps and lap times with PlanetF1.com’s live timing.

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