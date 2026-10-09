SINGAPORE – F1 teams brought few upgrades to the Singapore Grand Prix, with only Mercedes, McLaren and Red Bull introducing new parts at Marina Bay.

Last time out at the Sepang circuit, Mercedes introduced a bit update, but it failed to deliver the intended performance boost.

Mercedes, McLaren and Red Bull introduce Singapore GP upgrades

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli qualified in fourth place, before recovering to second behind Max Verstappen, while George Russell was seventh on the grid. A power unit failure put an end to his race.

This weekend Mercedes is introducing two new parts for the W17.

The team has brought a new front wing, having changed the chord distribution between three wing elements to switch to a two-element Straight Mode.

The front wing endplate and footplate have been adjusted to accommodate the change.

Billed as a performance step, the FIA submission explained: “Change in chordwise and spanwise loading, results in improved performance across the operating envelope, including improved front tyre wake control.”

Asked whether a new front wing will help the upgrades to perform as they should, Antonelli told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media: “That’s the question we will try to answer.

“George is going back on the old package, which we know works really well, especially on these kinds of tracks.

“On my side, we’ll try to find an answer for this package. Hopefully we will understand it more and finally strike the potential of the package.

“Of course we’ll have the front wing, even though it’s just one front wing, but let’s see.”

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Red Bull also has two updates for the RB22.

The front wing endplate has been revised as well as the flap geometries. “A new wing design has been achieved by modifying a previous front wing assembly, which has been further optimised to offer more local load whilst maintaining the flow stability,” read the document.

The exit duct in the rear wheel bodywork has also been altered for “more cooling flow to cope with the anticipated brake energy of the Singapore circuit.”

McLaren is the only other team to introduce a new part, a circuit-specific step to aid cooling.

The team has changed the front brake duct, the submission explaining: “To meet the high brake cooling demands of this and upcoming circuits, a new front brake duct aiming at increased brake cooling mass flow has been designed.”

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