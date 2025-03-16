2025 Australian Grand Prix – F1 standings after Round 1 of F1 2025 season

Here are the points standings after the first round of the F1 2025 championship, the Australian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Drivers’ Championship – Australian Grand Prix (Round 1)

1. Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 25 2. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 18 3. George Russell GBR Mercedes 15 4. Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 12 5. Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes 10 6. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 8 7. Nico Hulkenberg GER Kick Sauber Ferrari 6 8. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 4 9. Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mercedes 2 10. Lewis Hamilton GBR Ferrari 1 11. Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine Renault 0 12. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Racing Bulls Honda RBPT 0 13. Esteban Ocon FRA Haas Ferrari 0 14. Oliver Bearman GBR Haas Ferrari 0 15. Liam Lawson NZL Red Bull 0 16. Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Sauber 0 17. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 0 18. Carlos Sainz ESP Williams 0 19. Jack Doohan AUS Alpine 0 20. Isack Hadjar FRA Racing Bulls 0

2025 F1 Constructors’ Championship – Australian Grand Prix (Round 1)

1. McLaren Mercedes 27 2. Mercedes 25 3. Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 18 4. Williams Mercedes 12 5. Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 8 6. Kick Sauber Ferrari 6 7. Ferrari 5 8. Alpine Renault 0 9. Racing Bulls Honda RBPT 0 10. Haas Ferrari 0

