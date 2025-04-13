2025 Bahrain Grand Prix – F1 standings after Round 4 of F1 2025 season

Lando Norris extended his lead at the top of the Drivers’ Championship in Bahrain, but has a new closest challenger.

And that is his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, who after a dominant victory under the lights, went from 13 to three points behind Norris at the top of the standings.

F1 2025 standings: Piastri increases pressure on Norris

Piastri walks away from Bahrain with the pole, fastest lap and, most importantly, the grand prix win bagged, the type of performance which thrusts the Aussie firmly into the title picture.

And as Piastri rises to P2, defending four-time World Champion Max Verstappen drops a spot, the Dutchman going from one to eight points adrift of Norris after lights issues and a slow stop in the Red Bull pit box rubbed salt in the wound of a difficult Bahrain Grand Prix weekend for Verstappen, who crossed the line P6.

But, with the action continuing to come thick and fast as Saudi Arabia awaits next weekend, we have a fascinating three-way battle for the title brewing.

F1 2025 Drivers’ Championship standings

1. Lando Norris – McLaren – 77 points

2. Oscar Piastri – McLaren – 74

3. Max Verstappen – Red Bull – 69

4. George Russell – Mercedes – 63

5. Charles Leclerc – Ferrari – 32

6. Kimi Antonelli – Mercedes – 30

7. Lewis Hamilton – Ferrari – 25

8. Alex Albon – Williams – 18

9. Esteban Ocon – Haas – 14

10. Lance Stroll – Aston Martin – 10

11. Pierre Gasly – Alpine – 6

12. Nico Hulkenberg – Sauber – 6

13. Oliver Bearman – Haas – 6

14. Yuki Tsunoda – Red Bull – 5

15. Isack Hadjar – Racing Bulls – 4

16. Carlos Sainz – Williams – 1

17. Fernando Alonso – Aston Martin – 0

18. Liam Lawson – Racing Bulls – 0

19. Jack Doohan – Alpine – 0

20. Gabriel Bortoleto – Sauber – 0

F1 2025 Constructors’ Championship standings

1. McLaren – 151 points

2. Mercedes – 93

3. Red Bull – 71

4. Ferrari – 57

5. Haas -20

6. Williams – 19

7. Aston Martin – 10

8. Racing Bulls – 7

9. Alpine – 6

10. Sauber – 6

