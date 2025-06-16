2025 Canadian Grand Prix – F1 standings after Round 10 of F1 2025 season

A first win of the season for George Russell and a dramatic late clash for the title contenders capped off a frantic Canadian Grand Prix.

Russell chalked up his first win of the year with a strong performance from pole position with Max Verstappen stalking him but unable to challenge for victory.

Key moment as title contenders clash in final laps

A touch between the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri saw the Canadian GP end under Safety Car, confirming Russell as victor.

While the papaya pair weren’t in contention for victory, they spent the closing laps locked in battle for third with Kimi Antonelli’s Mercedes.

Norris nosed into Piastri’s rear wheel to damage his front wing, which saw him skate into the pit wall and out of the race in one of the most dramatic moments of the season to date.

While Norris was eliminated, Piastri was able to carry on to a fourth-place finish, extending his championship advantage as a result.

The Australian now holds a 22-point advantage over Norris at the top of the standings, while second for Verstappen in Canada sees the Dutchman 43 points back from the top of the standings – six closer than he was.

McLaren meanwhile now holds a 75 point lead in the Constructors’ Championship, with Mercedes second on 199 as Red Bull slips further behind in fourth, now 212-points adrift.

However, the results remain under something of a cloud with a host of drivers under investigation for potential Safety Car breaches, failure to follow race director instructions, or through protests.

F1 2025 Drivers’ Championship standings

1. Oscar Piastri, McLaren – 198 points

2. Lando Norris, McLaren – 176

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull – 155

4. George Russell, Mercedes – 136

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari – 104

6. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari – 79

7. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes – 63

8. Alex Albon, Williams – 42

9. Esteban Ocon, Haas – 22

10. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls – 21

11. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber – 20

12. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin – 14

13. Carlos Sainz, Williams – 13

14. Pierre Gasly, Alpine – 11

15. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull – 10

16. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin – 8

17. Oliver Bearman, Haas – 6

18. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls – 4

19. Franco Colapinto, Alpine – 0

20. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber – 0

21. Jack Doohan, Alpine – 0

F1 2025 Constructors’ Championship standings

1. McLaren – 374

2. Mercedes – 199

3. Ferrari – 183

4. Red Bull – 162

5. Williams – 55

6. Haas – 28

7. Racing Bulls – 28

8. Aston Martin – 22

9. Sauber – 20

10. Alpine – 11