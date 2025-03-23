2025 Chinese Grand Prix – F1 standings after Round 2 of F1 2025 season

McLaren's Lando Norris ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and the Ferraris at the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix

Here is how the Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings look following the Chinese Grand Prix, Round 2 of 24 in F1 2025.

Just like in Melbourne, Shanghai produced a McLaren victory, but this time, it was Oscar Piastri who took the chequered flag, a controlled and dominant performance much needed after that frustrating spin in his wet home race a week prior.

F1 2025 Drivers’ Championship standings

1. Lando Norris – McLaren – 44 points
2. Max Verstappen – Red Bull – 36
3. George Russell – Mercedes – 35
4. Oscar Piastri – McLaren – 34
5. Kimi Antonelli – Mercedes – 18
6. Charles Leclerc – Ferrari – 18
7. Lewis Hamilton – Ferrari – 17
8. Alex Albon – Williams – 12
9. Lance Stroll – Aston Martin – 8
10. Esteban Ocon – Haas – 6
11. Nico Hulkenberg – Sauber – 6
12. Yuki Tsunoda – VCARB – 3
13. Oliver Bearman – Haas – 1
14. Pierre Gasly – Alpine – 0
15. Carlos Sainz – Williams – 0
16. Isack Hadjar – VCARB – 0
17. Liam Lawson – Red Bull – 0
18. Jack Doohan – Alpine – 0
19. Gabriel Bortoleto – Sauber – 0
20. Fernando Alonso – Aston Martin – 0

F1 2025 Constructors’ Championship standings

1. McLaren – 78 points
2. Mercedes – 53
3. Red Bull – 36
4. Ferrari – 35
5. Williams – 12
6. Aston Martin – 8
7. Haas – 7
8. Sauber – 6
9. VCARB – 3
10. Alpine – 0

