2025 Chinese Grand Prix – F1 standings after Round 2 of F1 2025 season

Here is how the Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings look following the Chinese Grand Prix, Round 2 of 24 in F1 2025.

Just like in Melbourne, Shanghai produced a McLaren victory, but this time, it was Oscar Piastri who took the chequered flag, a controlled and dominant performance much needed after that frustrating spin in his wet home race a week prior.

F1 2025 Drivers’ Championship standings

1. Lando Norris – McLaren – 44 points

2. Max Verstappen – Red Bull – 36

3. George Russell – Mercedes – 35

4. Oscar Piastri – McLaren – 34

5. Kimi Antonelli – Mercedes – 18

6. Charles Leclerc – Ferrari – 18

7. Lewis Hamilton – Ferrari – 17

8. Alex Albon – Williams – 12

9. Lance Stroll – Aston Martin – 8

10. Esteban Ocon – Haas – 6

11. Nico Hulkenberg – Sauber – 6

12. Yuki Tsunoda – VCARB – 3

13. Oliver Bearman – Haas – 1

14. Pierre Gasly – Alpine – 0

15. Carlos Sainz – Williams – 0

16. Isack Hadjar – VCARB – 0

17. Liam Lawson – Red Bull – 0

18. Jack Doohan – Alpine – 0

19. Gabriel Bortoleto – Sauber – 0

20. Fernando Alonso – Aston Martin – 0

F1 2025 Constructors’ Championship standings

1. McLaren – 78 points

2. Mercedes – 53

3. Red Bull – 36

4. Ferrari – 35

5. Williams – 12

6. Aston Martin – 8

7. Haas – 7

8. Sauber – 6

9. VCARB – 3

10. Alpine – 0

