2025 Chinese Grand Prix – F1 standings after Round 2 of F1 2025 season
Here is how the Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings look following the Chinese Grand Prix, Round 2 of 24 in F1 2025.
Just like in Melbourne, Shanghai produced a McLaren victory, but this time, it was Oscar Piastri who took the chequered flag, a controlled and dominant performance much needed after that frustrating spin in his wet home race a week prior.
F1 2025 Drivers’ Championship standings
1. Lando Norris – McLaren – 44 points
2. Max Verstappen – Red Bull – 36
3. George Russell – Mercedes – 35
4. Oscar Piastri – McLaren – 34
5. Kimi Antonelli – Mercedes – 18
6. Charles Leclerc – Ferrari – 18
7. Lewis Hamilton – Ferrari – 17
8. Alex Albon – Williams – 12
9. Lance Stroll – Aston Martin – 8
10. Esteban Ocon – Haas – 6
11. Nico Hulkenberg – Sauber – 6
12. Yuki Tsunoda – VCARB – 3
13. Oliver Bearman – Haas – 1
14. Pierre Gasly – Alpine – 0
15. Carlos Sainz – Williams – 0
16. Isack Hadjar – VCARB – 0
17. Liam Lawson – Red Bull – 0
18. Jack Doohan – Alpine – 0
19. Gabriel Bortoleto – Sauber – 0
20. Fernando Alonso – Aston Martin – 0
F1 2025 Constructors’ Championship standings
1. McLaren – 78 points
2. Mercedes – 53
3. Red Bull – 36
4. Ferrari – 35
5. Williams – 12
6. Aston Martin – 8
7. Haas – 7
8. Sauber – 6
9. VCARB – 3
10. Alpine – 0
