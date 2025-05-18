2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – F1 standings after Round 7 of F1 2025 season

The Drivers’ Championship has closed up following the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as title leader Oscar Piastri could do no better than third.

An uncompromising move at Turn 1 delivered Max Verstappen his second win of the F1 2025 season while a late pass saw Lando Norris claimed second place over his McLaren teammate.

Title fight closes as Lando Norris claws back points on Oscar Piastri

Just 13 points separate the two McLaren drivers with Oscar Piastri having amassed 146 over the seven events so far in F1 2025.

Lando Norris remains in second while victory in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has boosted Max Verstappen’s tally, the Dutchman now just 22 points away from the top of the title standings.

McLaren holds a commanding position atop the Constructors’ Championship, with its 279 points leaving it 132 points clear of Mercedes in third – a difference greater than Red Bull’s total tally of 131 points.

F1 2025 Drivers’ Championship standings

1. Oscar Piastri, McLaren – 146 points

2. Lando Norris, McLaren – 133

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull – 124

4. George Russell, Mercedes – 99

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari – 61

6. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari – 53

7. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes – 48

8. Alex Albon, Williams – 40

9. Esteban Ocon, Haas – 14

10. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin – 14

11. Carlos Sainz, Williams – 11

12. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull – 10

13. Pierre Gasly, Alpine – 7

14. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls – 7

15. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber – 6

16. Oliver Bearman, Haas – 6

17. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin – 0

18. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls – 0

19. Jack Doohan, Alpine – 0

20. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber – 0

21. Franco Colapinto, Alpine – 0

F1 2025 Constructors’ Championship standings

1. McLaren, 279 points

2. Mercedes, 147

3. Red Bull, 131

4. Ferrari, 114

5. Williams, 51

6. Haas, 20

7. Aston Martin, 14

8. Racing Bulls, 10

9. Alpine, 7

10. Sauber, 6