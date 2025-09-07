Max Verstappen took a dominant win at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, but it is still the McLaren duo at the top of the F1 standings.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were involved in late team orders after their pit stops, with their order re-established and Norris being able to close in by three points compared to his championship-leading teammate.

Max Verstappen dominant among McLaren team orders

Norris was able to take an early lead at Monza after Verstappen took to the escape road at the opening chicane, with the McLaren driver allowed past the reigning World Champion.

Verstappen would fight back not long later, however, before extending his advantage throughout the race to a degree where McLaren would not be able to respond strategically, even under Safety Car conditions.

With Piastri stopping first for McLaren, as Charles Leclerc looked to put on pressure from behind, Norris was told the undercut would not be happening on him.

When he had a 5.9-second stop after a slow left-front tyre change, though, Norris re-emerged behind his McLaren teammate and championship rival.

Piastri did protest somewhat against the decision to swap the drivers back, however, believing slow stops to be “part of racing”, but he ultimately moved aside in the closing stages to re-establish their earlier order.

Verstappen laughed over team radio when he heard about the move, but he ultimately would sail to victory by almost 20 seconds in a win reminiscent of his most dominant period in 2023.

Below is a look at how the tables have updated.

F1 2025 Drivers’ Championship standings

1. Oscar Piastri, McLaren – 324 points

2. Lando Norris, McLaren – 293

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull – 230

4. George Russell, Mercedes – 194

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari – 163

6. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari – 117

7. Alex Albon, Williams – 70

8. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes – 66

9. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls – 38

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber – 37

11. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin – 32

12. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin – 30

13. Esteban Ocon, Haas – 28

14. Pierre Gasly, Alpine – 20

15. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls – 20

16. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber – 18

17. Oliver Bearman, Haas – 16

18. Carlos Sainz, Williams – 16

19. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull – 12

20. Franco Colapinto, Alpine – 0

21. Jack Doohan, Alpine – 0

F1 2025 Constructors’ Championship standings

1. McLaren – 617

2. Ferrari – 280

3. Mercedes – 260

4. Red Bull – 239

5. Williams – 86

6. Aston Martin – 62

7. Racing Bulls – 61

8. Sauber – 55

9. Haas – 44

10. Alpine – 20

