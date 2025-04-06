2025 Japanese Grand Prix – F1 standings after Round 3 of F1 2025 season

Here are how the Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings look following the Japanese Grand Prix, round 3 of 24 in F1 2025.

McLaren’s run of Grand Prix victories was brought to an end in Suzuka, Max Verstappen clinching the victory ahead of the McLaren team-mates.

F1 2025 Drivers’ Championship standings

1. Lando Norris – McLaren – 62 points

2. Max Verstappen – Red Bull – 61

3. Oscar Piastri – McLaren – 49

4. George Russell – Mercedes – 45

5. Kimi Antonelli – Mercedes – 30

6. Charles Leclerc – Ferrari – 20

7. Alex Albon – Williams – 18

8. Lewis Hamilton – Ferrari – 15

9. Esteban Ocon – Haas – 10

10. Lance Stroll – Aston Martin – 10

11. Nico Hulkenberg – Sauber – 6

12. Oliver Bearman – Haas – 5

13. Isack Hadjar – VCARB – 4

14. Yuki Tsunoda – VCARB – 3

15. Carlos Sainz – Williams – 1

16. Pierre Gasly – Alpine – 0

17. Fernando Alonso – Aston Martin – 0

18. Liam Lawson – Red Bull – 0

19. Jack Doohan – Alpine – 0

20. Gabriel Bortoleto – Sauber – 0

F1 2025 Constructors’ Championship standings

1. McLaren – 111 points

2. Mercedes – 75

3. Red Bull – 61

4. Ferrari – 35

5. Williams – 19

6. Haas – 15

7. Aston Martin – 10

8. Racing Bulls – 7

9. Sauber – 6

10. Alpine – 0

