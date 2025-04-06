2025 Japanese Grand Prix – F1 standings after Round 3 of F1 2025 season
Here are how the Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings look following the Japanese Grand Prix, round 3 of 24 in F1 2025.
McLaren’s run of Grand Prix victories was brought to an end in Suzuka, Max Verstappen clinching the victory ahead of the McLaren team-mates.
F1 2025 Drivers’ Championship standings
1. Lando Norris – McLaren – 62 points
2. Max Verstappen – Red Bull – 61
3. Oscar Piastri – McLaren – 49
4. George Russell – Mercedes – 45
5. Kimi Antonelli – Mercedes – 30
6. Charles Leclerc – Ferrari – 20
7. Alex Albon – Williams – 18
8. Lewis Hamilton – Ferrari – 15
9. Esteban Ocon – Haas – 10
10. Lance Stroll – Aston Martin – 10
11. Nico Hulkenberg – Sauber – 6
12. Oliver Bearman – Haas – 5
13. Isack Hadjar – VCARB – 4
14. Yuki Tsunoda – VCARB – 3
15. Carlos Sainz – Williams – 1
16. Pierre Gasly – Alpine – 0
17. Fernando Alonso – Aston Martin – 0
18. Liam Lawson – Red Bull – 0
19. Jack Doohan – Alpine – 0
20. Gabriel Bortoleto – Sauber – 0
F1 2025 Constructors’ Championship standings
1. McLaren – 111 points
2. Mercedes – 75
3. Red Bull – 61
4. Ferrari – 35
5. Williams – 19
6. Haas – 15
7. Aston Martin – 10
8. Racing Bulls – 7
9. Sauber – 6
10. Alpine – 0
