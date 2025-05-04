2025 Miami Grand Prix – F1 standings after Round 6 of F1 2025 season

Oscar Piastri extended his winning streak and lead at the top of the Drivers’ Championship at the Miami Grand Prix.

Piastri had the major task of overtaking Max Verstappen on the agenda if he was to make it three wins in a row, but it was a challenge which he rose to as the Aussie further strengthened his title credentials.

Oscar Piastri boosts Championship lead: Can he be stopped?

Piastri now has a buffer of 16 points over McLaren team-mate Lando Norris at the top of the Drivers’ Championship, Norris having ensured a McLaren one-two in Miami, while reigning champion Max Verstappen is now increasingly looking over his shoulder at Mercedes’ George Russell.

More from the Miami Grand Prix

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

👉 How LEGO brought 10 life-size, fully-drivable F1 cars to life

Let’s take a look through the full Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship standings after the Miami Grand Prix.

F1 2025 Drivers’ Championship standings

1. Oscar Piastri, McLaren – 131 points

2. Lando Norris, McLaren – 115

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull – 99

4. George Russell, Mercedes – 93

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari – 53

6. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes – 48

7. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari – 41

8. Alex Albon, Williams – 30

9. Esteban Ocon, Haas – 14

10. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin – 14

11. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull – 9

12. Pierre Gasly, Alpine – 7

13. Carlos Sainz, Williams – 7

14. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber – 6

15. Oliver Bearman, Haas – 6

16. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls – 5

17. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin – 0

18. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls – 0

19. Jack Doohan, Alpine – 0

20. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber – 0

F1 2025 Constructors’ Championship standings

1. McLaren, 246 points

2. Mercedes, 141

3. Red Bull, 105

4. Ferrari, 94

5. Williams, 37

6. Haas, 20

7. Aston Martin, 14

8. Racing Bulls, 8

9. Alpine, 7

10. Sauber, 6

Read next: Tempers flare between Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari in Miami GP radio transcript