2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – F1 standings after Round 5 of F1 2025 season

With his win at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri not only cements his role as the only multi-time winner in 2025, but he also assumes the championship lead from his McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

Piastri battled hard with Max Verstappen into the first corner, but after the Red Bull Racing driver faced a penalty, it was all up to the Aussie.

F1 standings: Oscar Piastri snatches the championship lead from Norris

After as first-corner tussle with Max Verstappen that saw the Red Bull driver secure a penalty, Oscar Piastri of McLaren has nabbed the lead of the 2025 F1 World Drivers’ Championship with his victory in Saudi Arabia,

That first lap drama — both with Verstappen as well as with contact between Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly forcing both drivers into retirement — was the pinnacle of excitement at a race that saw Piastri lead Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to the finish.

After Lando Norris’ crash in Q3 and his P4 finish, McLaren still retain the lead of the World Constructors’ Championship — though there’s a new face up at the front of the driver standings now.

More data analysis from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix:

👉 Lewis Hamilton telemetry data exposes critical Ferrari issues in Saudi Arabia

👉 What the data reveals about Lando Norris’ costly Saudi Arabian GP qualifying crash

F1 standings: 2025 World Drivers’ Championship

1. Oscar Piastri – 99 points

2. Lando Norris – 89 points

3. Max Verstappen – 87 points

4. George Russell – 75 points

5. Charles Leclerc – 50 points

6. Kimi Antonelli – 40 points

7. Lewis Hamilton – 33 points

8. Alex Albon – 20 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points

10. Lance Stroll – 10 points

11. Pierre Gasly – 6 points

12. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points

13. Oliver Bearman – 6 points

14. Isack Hadjar – 5 points

15. Yuki Tsunoda – 5 points

16. Carlos Sainz – 5 points

17. Liam Lawson – 0 points

18. Jack Doohan – 0 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

20. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

F1 standings: 2025 World Constructors’ Championship

1. McLaren – 188 points

2. Mercedes – 111 points

3. Red Bull – 89 points

4. Ferrari – 78 points

5. Williams – 25 points

6. Haas – 2o points

7. Aston Martin – 10 points

8. Racing Bulls – 8 points

9. Alpine – 6 points

10. Sauber – 6 points

Read Next: F1 schedule: When is the next race and where is it being held?