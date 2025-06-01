2025 Spanish Grand Prix – F1 standings after Round 9 of F1 2025 season

Another McLaren one-two has seen Oscar Piastri extend his advantage at the top of the Drivers’ standings as the papaya squad tightens its grip on the Constructors’ Championship.

Piastri led home McLaren teammate Lando Norris in Spain, the Australian’s points tally now standing at 186 points.

Max Verstappen clash proves costly

Having trailed by three heading into the Barcelona event, Norris is now 10 points back.

A time-penalty for contact with George Russell left Max Verstappen in 10th, the Dutchman adding just a single point to his total as he now slips to 39 points back from Norris.

Russell sits third on 111 points with Charles Leclerc next on 94, and Lewis Hamilton in sixth on 71 points.

McLaren is now even more comfortable atop the Constructors’ Championship with a score of 362 points from nine events – an average of more than 40 points at every weekend this season.

Ferrari has leapt up to third courtesy of a healthy 23-point haul as Mercedes slips to third and Red Bull, with only one point to its name for the weekend, now fourth.

While McLaren is clear at the top, just 21 points separate second to fourth in the standings.

Also improving was Racing Bulls thanks to Isack Hadjar, as it now holds down sixth while Sauber banked a valuable 10 points thanks to an impressive performance from Nico Hulkenberg that leaves it eighth.

Alpine, meanwhile, has slumped to the foot of the table.

F1 2025 Drivers’ Championship standings

1. Oscar Piastri, McLaren – 186 points

2. Lando Norris, McLaren – 176

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull – 137

4. George Russell, Mercedes – 111

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari – 94

6. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari – 71

7. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes – 48

8. Alex Albon, Williams – 42

9. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls – 21

10. Esteban Ocon, Haas – 20

11. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber – 16

12. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin – 14

13. Carlos Sainz, Williams – 12

14. Pierre Gasly, Alpine – 11

15. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull – 10

16. Oliver Bearman, Haas – 6

17. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls – 4

18. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin – 2

19. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber – 0

20. Jack Doohan, Alpine – 0

21. Franco Colapinto, Alpine – 0

F1 2025 Constructors’ Championship standings

1. McLaren – 362 points

2. Ferrari – 165

2. Mercedes – 159

3. Red Bull – 144

5. Williams – 54

7. Racing Bulls – 28

6. Haas – 26

10. Sauber – 16

8. Aston Martin – 16

9. Alpine – 11