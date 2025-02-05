The 2025 season will begin with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park, and here is all the F1 start time information you need for the first race of the year.

The race returns to its curtain-raising place on the F1 2025 calendar, and while it will be an early rise for European fans, it is merely a taste of what a significant portion of the world does for parts of the year to watch Formula 1!

F1 start time: What time does the Australian Grand Prix start?

The Australian Grand Prix will start at 3pm local time at Albert Park on Sunday 16 March 2025, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:

United States and Canada*: 9pm Pacific Daylight Time [Saturday], 11pm Central Daylight Time [Saturday], 12am Eastern

Mexico: 10pm [Saturday 15 March]

United Kingdom: 4am

Central European Time**: 5am

South Africa: 6am

Gulf Standard Time: 8am

India: 9.30am

Indonesia*: 11am [Western Indonesia Time]

China: 12pm

Singapore: 12pm

Malaysia: 12pm

Philippines: 12pm

Japan: 1pm

Australia*: 3pm [Australian Eastern Daylight Time]

New Zealand: 5pm

*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.

**Covers 30 nations and territories: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (except the Canary Islands), Sweden, Switzerland, Vatican City.

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix on TV

Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with Formula 1, and here is a selection of where F1 fans will be able to watch from across the globe, be it through pay TV or free-to-air:

Argentina: Fox Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Network 10

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

South Korea: Coupang Play

Spain: DAZN

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australian Grand Prix live stream: How to watch online

F1 fans will be able to stream the Australian Grand Prix through platforms such as NOW and Sky Go in the UK.

F1 TV Pro is available worldwide in selected territories, which offers exclusive features like onboard cameras from all 20 cars, pre and post-race shows and much more.

F1 TV Pro is also able to be live streamed via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, without ad breaks and with commentary available in six languages.

Here is a list of all the territories where F1 TV Pro is available.

How long is the Australian Grand Prix?

Every Formula 1 Grand Prix bar Monaco is calculated to be around the same distance, to be raced around approximately 305km or the distance covered by 300km, plus one lap.

For the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park, this equates to 58 laps.

