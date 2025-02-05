F1 start time: What time does the Australian Grand Prix start? How to watch and live stream
The 2025 season will begin with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park, and here is all the F1 start time information you need for the first race of the year.
The race returns to its curtain-raising place on the F1 2025 calendar, and while it will be an early rise for European fans, it is merely a taste of what a significant portion of the world does for parts of the year to watch Formula 1!
F1 start time: What time does the Australian Grand Prix start?
The Australian Grand Prix will start at 3pm local time at Albert Park on Sunday 16 March 2025, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:
United States and Canada*: 9pm Pacific Daylight Time [Saturday], 11pm Central Daylight Time [Saturday], 12am Eastern
Mexico: 10pm [Saturday 15 March]
United Kingdom: 4am
Central European Time**: 5am
South Africa: 6am
Gulf Standard Time: 8am
India: 9.30am
Indonesia*: 11am [Western Indonesia Time]
China: 12pm
Singapore: 12pm
Malaysia: 12pm
Philippines: 12pm
Japan: 1pm
Australia*: 3pm [Australian Eastern Daylight Time]
New Zealand: 5pm
*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.
**Covers 30 nations and territories: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (except the Canary Islands), Sweden, Switzerland, Vatican City.
How to watch the Australian Grand Prix on TV
Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with Formula 1, and here is a selection of where F1 fans will be able to watch from across the globe, be it through pay TV or free-to-air:
Argentina: Fox Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Network 10
Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes
Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)
Central Asia: Setanta Sports
China: CCTV
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
India: FanCode
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV
Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports
Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay
New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)
Pakistan: A Sports
Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)
South Korea: Coupang Play
Spain: DAZN
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australian Grand Prix live stream: How to watch online
F1 fans will be able to stream the Australian Grand Prix through platforms such as NOW and Sky Go in the UK.
F1 TV Pro is available worldwide in selected territories, which offers exclusive features like onboard cameras from all 20 cars, pre and post-race shows and much more.
F1 TV Pro is also able to be live streamed via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, without ad breaks and with commentary available in six languages.
Here is a list of all the territories where F1 TV Pro is available.
How long is the Australian Grand Prix?
Every Formula 1 Grand Prix bar Monaco is calculated to be around the same distance, to be raced around approximately 305km or the distance covered by 300km, plus one lap.
For the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park, this equates to 58 laps.
