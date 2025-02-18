Here is all the F1 start time information you need ahead of qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Fast yet technical, a lap around the Baku City Circuit requires precision from the drivers as its high-speed first and third sectors sit either side of a twisting second sector, where heaps of time can be gained or lost.

F1 start time: What time does Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying start?

Qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start at 4pm local time on Saturday 20 September 2025, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:

United States and Canada*: 5am Pacific, 7am Central, 8am Eastern

Mexico: 6am [Mexico City]

United Kingdom: 1pm

Central European Time**: 2pm

South Africa: 2pm

Gulf Standard Time: 4pm

India: 5.30pm

Indonesia*: 7pm [Western Indonesia Time]

China: 8pm

Singapore: 8pm

Malaysia: 8pm

Philippines: 8pm

Japan: 9pm

Australia*: 10pm

New Zealand: 12am [Sunday 21 September]

*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.

**Covers 30 nations and territories: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (except the Canary Islands), Sweden, Switzerland, Vatican City.

How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on TV

Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with Formula 1, and here is a selection of where F1 fans will be able to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from across the globe, be it through pay TV or free-to-air:

Argentina: Fox Sports

Australia: Fox Sports

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

South Korea: Coupang Play

Spain: DAZN

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying live stream: How to watch online

F1 fans will be able to stream the Azerbaijan Grand Prix online through platforms such as NOW and Sky Go in the UK.

F1 TV Pro is available worldwide in selected territories, which offers exclusive features like onboard cameras from all 20 cars, pre and post-race shows and much more.

F1 TV Pro is also able to be live streamed via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, without ad breaks and with commentary available in six languages.

Here is a list of all the territories where F1 TV Pro is available.

What is the F1 qualifying format used and how does it work?

F1 qualifying is broken down into three parts over the course of an hour and uses a knockout format to determine the grid, which has proven extremely popular since it was introduced into the sport:

Q1: 18 minutes

Five drivers are eliminated at the end of this period, setting places 16 to 20 on the grid, with drivers able to set as many timed laps as they wish within the 18-minute stint.

Q2: 15 minutes

After an eight-minute break, the remaining 15 cars go out for another session before another five drop out at the end of Q2, setting places 11-15 on the grid. The same rules apply, with drivers allowed to set as many timed laps as they like within 15 minutes.

Q3: 12 minutes

After a seven-minute gap, the final 10 cars re-emerge onto the track for the shootout for pole position. At the end of the final 12-minute session, the top 10 places on the grid are decided for the Grand Prix.

For a full look at the intricacies and other rules around F1 qualifying, here is a full breakdown of the current format.

