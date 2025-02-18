Here is the F1 start time information from around the world for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit.

One of the fastest, tightest and most thrilling circuits on the calendar, Baku always serves up a treat – so it is not a race to be missed.

F1 start time: What time does the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start?

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start at 3pm local time on Sunday 21 September 2025, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:

United States and Canada*: 4am Pacific Time, 6am Central Time, 7am Eastern Time

Mexico: 5am [Mexico City]

United Kingdom: 12pm

Central European Time**: 1pm

South Africa: 1pm

Gulf Standard Time: 3pm

India: 4.30pm

Indonesia*: 6pm [Western Indonesia Time]

China: 7pm

Singapore: 7pm

Malaysia: 7pm

Philippines: 7pm

Japan: 8pm

Australia*: 9pm

New Zealand: 11pm

*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.

**Covers 30 nations and territories: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (except the Canary Islands), Sweden, Switzerland, Vatican City.

How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on TV

Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with Formula 1, and here is a selection of where F1 fans will be able to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from across the globe, be it through pay TV or free-to-air:

Argentina: Fox Sports

Australia: Fox Sports

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

South Korea: Coupang Play

Spain: DAZN

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream: How to watch online

F1 fans will be able to live stream the Azerbaijan Grand Prix through platforms such as NOW and Sky Go in the UK.

F1 TV Pro is available worldwide in selected territories, which offers exclusive features like onboard cameras from all 20 cars, pre and post-race shows and much more.

F1 TV Pro is also able to be live streamed via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, without ad breaks and with commentary available in six languages.

Here is a list of all the territories where F1 TV Pro is available.

How long is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Every race except from the Monaco Grand Prix runs to around the same distance measured to 300km plus one lap, which gets closest to 305km – or is time-limited to a two-hour race within a three-hour window.

For the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, this distance equates to 51 laps.

