Here is all you need to know regarding the global F1 start time information for the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir International Circuit.

The drivers will be well used to the layout by the time they arrive in April, with Formula 1’s pre-season test being held at the same circuit in February, but it makes up the fourth round of the 2025 season.

F1 start time: What time does the Bahrain Grand Prix start?

The Bahrain Grand Prix will start at 6pm local time at the Sakhir International Circuit on Sunday 13 April 2025, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:

United States and Canada*: 8am Pacific Time, 10am Central Time, 11am Eastern

Mexico: 9am

United Kingdom: 4pm

Central European Time**: 5pm

South Africa: 5pm

Gulf Standard Time: 7pm

India: 8.30pm

Indonesia*: 10pm [Western Indonesia Time]

China: 11pm

Singapore: 11pm

Malaysia: 11pm

Philippines: 11pm

Japan: 12am [Monday 14 April]

Australia*: 1am [Australian Eastern Standard Time] [Monday 14 April]

New Zealand: 3am [Monday 14 April]

*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.

**Covers 30 nations and territories: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (except the Canary Islands), Sweden, Switzerland, Vatican City.

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on TV

Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with Formula 1, and here is a selection of where F1 fans will be able to watch from across the globe, be it through pay TV or free-to-air:

Argentina: Fox Sports

Australia: Fox Sports

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

South Korea: Coupang Play

Spain: DAZN

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Bahrain Grand Prix live stream: How to watch online

F1 fans will be able to stream the Bahrain Grand Prix through platforms such as NOW and Sky Go in the UK.

F1 TV Pro is available worldwide in selected territories, which offers exclusive features like onboard cameras from all 20 cars, pre and post-race shows and much more.

F1 TV Pro is also able to be live streamed via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, without ad breaks and with commentary available in six languages.

Here is a list of all the territories where F1 TV Pro is available.

How long is the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Every Formula 1 Grand Prix bar Monaco is calculated to be around the same distance, to be raced around approximately 305km or the distance covered by 300km, plus one lap.

For the Bahrain Grand Prix at Sakhir, this equates to 57 laps.

