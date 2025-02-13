F1 start time: What time does the Dutch GP start? How to watch and live stream

Here is a look at the F1 start time information from around the world for the Dutch Grand Prix, when the sport returns from its summer break in 2025.

Zandvoort has become rightly established for the grandstands’ huge support of Max Verstappen, but the Dutch Grand Prix was won by another driver in orange (or, more specifically, papaya), in 2024 when Lando Norris took victory.

F1 start time: What time does the Dutch Grand Prix start?

The Dutch Grand Prix will start at 3pm local time on Sunday 31 August 2025, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:

United States and Canada*: 6am Pacific, 8am Central, 9am Eastern

Mexico: 7am [Mexico City]

United Kingdom: 2pm

Central European Time**: 3pm

South Africa: 3pm

Gulf Standard Time: 5pm

India: 6.30pm

Indonesia*: 8pm [Western Indonesia Time]

China: 9pm

Singapore: 9pm

Malaysia: 9pm

Philippines: 9pm

Japan: 10pm

Australia*: 11pm [Australian Eastern Standard Time]

New Zealand: 1am [New Zealand Standard Time] [Monday 1 September]

*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.

**Covers 30 nations and territories: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (except the Canary Islands), Sweden, Switzerland, Vatican City.

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix on TV

Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with Formula 1, and here is a selection of where F1 fans will be able to watch the Dutch Grand Prix from across the globe, be it through pay TV or free-to-air:

Argentina: Fox Sports

Australia: Fox Sports

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

South Korea: Coupang Play

Spain: DAZN

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Dutch Grand Prix live stream: How to watch online

F1 fans will be able to live stream the Dutch Grand Prix through platforms such as NOW and Sky Go in the UK.

F1 TV Pro is available worldwide in selected territories, which offers exclusive features like onboard cameras from all 20 cars, pre and post-race shows and much more.

F1 TV Pro is also able to be live streamed via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, without ad breaks and with commentary available in six languages.

Here is a list of all the territories where F1 TV Pro is available.

How long is the Dutch Grand Prix?

Every race except from the Monaco Grand Prix runs to around the same distance measured to 300km plus one lap, which gets closest to 305km – or is time-limited to a two-hour race within a three-hour window.

For the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, this distance equates to 72 laps.

