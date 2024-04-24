Here is the F1 start time information for different countries around the world as the Miami Grand Prix comes back for its third season.

Max Verstappen sailed to victory from 11th on the grid last season, in what was widely seen as the moment Sergio Perez’s championship hopes ended last year – but his Red Bull team-mate will be looking to take the fight to him this time around.

What time does the Miami Grand Prix start?

The Miami Grand Prix will start at 4pm local time on Sunday 5 May 2024, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:

With it being a late afternoon race in Miami, there will be plenty of countries around the world where it will be an early rise on Monday morning for the race!

United States and Canada*: 2pm Pacific Daylight Time, 3pm Central Daylight Time [Saturday], 4pm Eastern

Mexico: 2pm [Mexico City]

United Kingdom: 9pm

Central European Time**: 10pm

South Africa: 10pm

Gulf Standard Time: 12am [Monday 6 May]

India: 1.30am [Monday 6 May]

Indonesia*: 3am [Western Indonesia Time] [Monday 6 May]

China: 4am [Monday 6 May]

Singapore: 4am [Monday 6 May]

Malaysia: 4am [Monday 6 May]

Philippines: 4am [Monday 6 May]

Japan: 5am [Monday 6 May]

Australia*: 6am [Australian Eastern Standard Time] [Monday 6 May]

New Zealand: 8am [Monday 6 May]

*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.

**Covers 30 nations and territories: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (except the Canary Islands), Sweden, Switzerland, Vatican City.

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix on TV

Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with Formula 1, and here is a selection of where F1 fans will be able to watch from across the globe, be it through pay TV or free-to-air:

Africa: SuperSport

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English), Noovo

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

South Korea: Coupang

Spain: DAZN

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)

United States: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Miami Grand Prix live stream: How to watch online

F1 fans will be able to stream the Miami Grand Prix through platforms such as NOW and Sky Go in the UK.

F1 TV Pro is available worldwide in selected territories, which offers exclusive features like onboard cameras from all 20 cars, pre and post-race shows and much more.

F1 TV Pro is also able to be live streamed via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, without ad breaks and with commentary available in six languages.

Here is a list of all the territories where F1 TV Pro is available.

How long is the Miami Grand Prix?

Every Formula 1 Grand Prix bar Monaco is calculated to be around the same distance, to be raced around approximately 305km or the distance covered by 300km, plus one lap.

For the Miami Grand Prix, this equates to 57 laps.

