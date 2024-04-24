F1 start time: What time does the Miami Grand Prix start? How to watch and live stream
Here is the F1 start time information for different countries around the world as the Miami Grand Prix comes back for its third season.
Max Verstappen sailed to victory from 11th on the grid last season, in what was widely seen as the moment Sergio Perez’s championship hopes ended last year – but his Red Bull team-mate will be looking to take the fight to him this time around.
What time does the Miami Grand Prix start?
The Miami Grand Prix will start at 4pm local time on Sunday 5 May 2024, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:
With it being a late afternoon race in Miami, there will be plenty of countries around the world where it will be an early rise on Monday morning for the race!
United States and Canada*: 2pm Pacific Daylight Time, 3pm Central Daylight Time [Saturday], 4pm Eastern
Mexico: 2pm [Mexico City]
United Kingdom: 9pm
Central European Time**: 10pm
South Africa: 10pm
Gulf Standard Time: 12am [Monday 6 May]
India: 1.30am [Monday 6 May]
Indonesia*: 3am [Western Indonesia Time] [Monday 6 May]
China: 4am [Monday 6 May]
Singapore: 4am [Monday 6 May]
Malaysia: 4am [Monday 6 May]
Philippines: 4am [Monday 6 May]
Japan: 5am [Monday 6 May]
Australia*: 6am [Australian Eastern Standard Time] [Monday 6 May]
New Zealand: 8am [Monday 6 May]
*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.
**Covers 30 nations and territories: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (except the Canary Islands), Sweden, Switzerland, Vatican City.
How to watch the Miami Grand Prix on TV
Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with Formula 1, and here is a selection of where F1 fans will be able to watch from across the globe, be it through pay TV or free-to-air:
Africa: SuperSport
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes
Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English), Noovo
Central Asia: Setanta Sports
China: CCTV
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
India: FanCode
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV
Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports
Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay
New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)
Pakistan: A Sports
Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)
South Korea: Coupang
Spain: DAZN
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)
United States: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Miami Grand Prix live stream: How to watch online
F1 fans will be able to stream the Miami Grand Prix through platforms such as NOW and Sky Go in the UK.
F1 TV Pro is available worldwide in selected territories, which offers exclusive features like onboard cameras from all 20 cars, pre and post-race shows and much more.
F1 TV Pro is also able to be live streamed via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, without ad breaks and with commentary available in six languages.
Here is a list of all the territories where F1 TV Pro is available.
How long is the Miami Grand Prix?
Every Formula 1 Grand Prix bar Monaco is calculated to be around the same distance, to be raced around approximately 305km or the distance covered by 300km, plus one lap.
For the Miami Grand Prix, this equates to 57 laps.
