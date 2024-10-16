F1 start time: What time does the Sao Paulo GP start? How to watch and live stream

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix often throws up a thriller at Interlagos, so here is all the F1 start time information you need for this year’s race.

Keep in mind that some nations, like the United States, will have moved to daylight savings this weekend, so time differences to local time in Brazil will be different even from the day beforehand!

F1 start time: What time does the Sao Paulo Grand Prix start?

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix will start at 2pm local time on Sunday 3 November 2024, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:

United States and Canada*: 9am Pacific Daylight Time, 11am Central Daylight Time, 12pm Eastern

Mexico: 11am [Mexico City]

United Kingdom: 5pm

Central European Time**: 6pm

South Africa: 7pm

Gulf Standard Time: 9pm

India: 10.30pm

Indonesia*: 12am [Western Indonesia Time] [Monday 4 November]

China: 1am [Monday 4 November]

Singapore: 1am [Monday 4 November]

Malaysia: 1am [Monday 4 November]

Philippines: 1am [Monday 4 November]

Japan: 2am [Monday 4 November]

Australia*: 4am [Australian Eastern Daylight Time] [Monday 4 November]

New Zealand: 6am [New Zealand Daylight Time] [Monday 4 November]

*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.

**Covers 30 nations and territories: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (except the Canary Islands), Sweden, Switzerland, Vatican City.

How to watch the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on TV

Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with Formula 1, and here is a selection of where F1 fans will be able to watch the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from across the globe, be it through pay TV or free-to-air:

Africa: SuperSport

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1, TV8

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

South Korea: Coupang

Spain: DAZN

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)

United States: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Sao Paulo Grand Prix live stream: How to watch online

F1 fans will be able to live stream the Sao Paulo Grand Prix through platforms such as NOW and Sky Go in the UK.

F1 TV Pro is available worldwide in selected territories, which offers exclusive features like onboard cameras from all 20 cars, pre and post-race shows and much more.

F1 TV Pro is also able to be live streamed via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, without ad breaks and with commentary available in six languages.

Here is a list of all the territories where F1 TV Pro is available.

How long is the Sao Paulo Grand Prix?

Every race except from the Monaco Grand Prix runs to around the same distance measured to 300km plus one lap, which gets closest to 305km – or is time-limited to a two-hour race within a three-hour window.

For the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, this distance equates to 71 laps.

