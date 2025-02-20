The original night race, here is the F1 start time information from around the world for the Singapore Grand Prix.

With heat, humidity and challenges everywhere, the Marina Bay Circuit is the track the drivers train for most each year – with up to 3kg of body weight loss possible in the race, alongside an event that almost always gets close to the two-hour time limit, even in the dry.

F1 start time: What time does the Singapore Grand Prix start?

The Singapore Grand Prix will start at 8pm local time on Sunday 5 October 2025, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:

United States and Canada*: 5am Pacific, 7am Central, 8am Eastern

Mexico: 6am [Mexico City]

United Kingdom: 1pm

Central European Time**: 2pm

South Africa: 2pm

Gulf Standard Time: 4pm

India: 5.30pm

Indonesia*: 7pm [Western Indonesia Time]

China: 8pm

Singapore: 8pm

Malaysia: 8pm

Philippines: 8pm

Japan: 9pm

Australia*: 11pm [Australian Eastern Time]

New Zealand: 1am [Monday 6 October]

*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.

**Covers 30 nations and territories: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (except the Canary Islands), Sweden, Switzerland, Vatican City.

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix on TV

Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with Formula 1, and here is a selection of where F1 fans will be able to watch the Singapore Grand Prix from across the globe, be it through pay TV or free-to-air:

Argentina: Fox Sports

Australia: Fox Sports

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

South Korea: Coupang Play

Spain: DAZN

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Singapore Grand Prix live stream: How to watch online

F1 fans will be able to live stream the Singapore Grand Prix through platforms such as NOW and Sky Go in the UK.

F1 TV Pro is available worldwide in selected territories, which offers exclusive features like onboard cameras from all 20 cars, pre and post-race shows and much more.

F1 TV Pro is also able to be live streamed via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, without ad breaks and with commentary available in six languages.

Here is a list of all the territories where F1 TV Pro is available.

How long is the Singapore Grand Prix?

Every race except from the Monaco Grand Prix runs to around the same distance measured to 300km plus one lap, which gets closest to 305km – or is time-limited to a two-hour race within a three-hour window.

For the Singapore Grand Prix, this distance equates to 62 laps.

