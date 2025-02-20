F1 start time: What time does the Singapore Grand Prix start? How to watch and live stream
The original night race, here is the F1 start time information from around the world for the Singapore Grand Prix.
With heat, humidity and challenges everywhere, the Marina Bay Circuit is the track the drivers train for most each year – with up to 3kg of body weight loss possible in the race, alongside an event that almost always gets close to the two-hour time limit, even in the dry.
F1 start time: What time does the Singapore Grand Prix start?
The Singapore Grand Prix will start at 8pm local time on Sunday 5 October 2025, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:
United States and Canada*: 5am Pacific, 7am Central, 8am Eastern
Mexico: 6am [Mexico City]
United Kingdom: 1pm
Central European Time**: 2pm
South Africa: 2pm
Gulf Standard Time: 4pm
India: 5.30pm
Indonesia*: 7pm [Western Indonesia Time]
China: 8pm
Singapore: 8pm
Malaysia: 8pm
Philippines: 8pm
Japan: 9pm
Australia*: 11pm [Australian Eastern Time]
New Zealand: 1am [Monday 6 October]
*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.
**Covers 30 nations and territories: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (except the Canary Islands), Sweden, Switzerland, Vatican City.
How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix on TV
Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with Formula 1, and here is a selection of where F1 fans will be able to watch the Singapore Grand Prix from across the globe, be it through pay TV or free-to-air:
Argentina: Fox Sports
Australia: Fox Sports
Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes
Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)
Central Asia: Setanta Sports
China: CCTV
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
India: FanCode
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV
Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports
Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay
New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)
Pakistan: A Sports
Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)
South Korea: Coupang Play
Spain: DAZN
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Singapore Grand Prix live stream: How to watch online
F1 fans will be able to live stream the Singapore Grand Prix through platforms such as NOW and Sky Go in the UK.
F1 TV Pro is available worldwide in selected territories, which offers exclusive features like onboard cameras from all 20 cars, pre and post-race shows and much more.
F1 TV Pro is also able to be live streamed via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, without ad breaks and with commentary available in six languages.
Here is a list of all the territories where F1 TV Pro is available.
How long is the Singapore Grand Prix?
Every race except from the Monaco Grand Prix runs to around the same distance measured to 300km plus one lap, which gets closest to 305km – or is time-limited to a two-hour race within a three-hour window.
For the Singapore Grand Prix, this distance equates to 62 laps.
