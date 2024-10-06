The United States Grand Prix will be a Sprint weekend, but here is the F1 start time information for the main race itself from around the world.

Austin has grown into a thoroughly popular destination for Formula 1 over the past decade, and it marks the start of Formula 1’s ‘flyaway’ races to end the season – so here is a look at the start times from around the world.

What time does the United States Grand Prix start?

The United States Grand Prix will start at 2pm local time on Sunday 20 October 2024, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:

United States and Canada*: 12pm Pacific Daylight Time, 2pm Central Daylight Time, 3pm Eastern

Mexico: 1pm [Mexico City]

United Kingdom: 8pm

Central European Time**: 9pm

South Africa: 9pm

Gulf Standard Time: 11pm

India: 1.30am [Monday 21 October]

Indonesia*: 2am [Western Indonesia Time] [Monday 21 October]

China: 3am [Monday 21 October]

Singapore: 3am [Monday 21 October]

Malaysia: 3am [Monday 21 October]

Philippines: 3am [Monday 21 October]

Japan: 4am [Monday 21 October]

Australia*: 6am [Australian Eastern Daylight Time] [Monday 21 October]

New Zealand: 8am [New Zealand Standard Time] [Monday 21 October]

*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.

**Covers 30 nations and territories: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (except the Canary Islands), Sweden, Switzerland, Vatican City.

How to watch the United States Grand Prix on TV

Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with Formula 1, and here is a selection of where F1 fans will be able to watch the United States Grand Prix from across the globe, be it through pay TV or free-to-air:

Africa: SuperSport

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1, TV8

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

South Korea: Coupang

Spain: DAZN

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)

United States: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ABC (free-to-air)

United States Grand Prix live stream: How to watch online

F1 fans will be able to live stream the United States Grand Prix through platforms such as NOW and Sky Go in the UK.

F1 TV Pro is available worldwide in selected territories, which offers exclusive features like onboard cameras from all 20 cars, pre and post-race shows and much more.

F1 TV Pro is also able to be live streamed via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, without ad breaks and with commentary available in six languages.

Here is a list of all the territories where F1 TV Pro is available.

How long is the United States Grand Prix?

Every race except from the Monaco Grand Prix runs to around the same distance measured to 300km plus one lap, which gets closest to 305km – or is time-limited to a two-hour race within a three-hour window.

For the United States Grand Prix, this distance equates to 56 laps.

