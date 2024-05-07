Here is all the F1 start time information you need for qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, wherever you are watching in the world.

Formula 1 will head to Imola on a seminal weekend, shortly after the 30th anniversary of the tragic deaths of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna at the same circuit, while all eyes will be on how Red Bull respond after being beaten by McLaren’s Lando Norris in Miami.

What time does Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying start?

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying will start at 4pm local time on Saturday 18 May 2024, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:

United States and Canada*: 8am Pacific Daylight Time, 9am Central Daylight Time [Saturday], 10am Eastern

Mexico: 8am [Mexico City]

United Kingdom: 3pm

Central European Time**: 4pm

South Africa: 4pm

Gulf Standard Time: 6pm

India: 7.30pm

Indonesia*: 9pm [Western Indonesia Time]

China: 10pm

Singapore: 10pm

Malaysia: 10pm

Philippines: 10pm

Japan: 11pm

Australia*: 12am [Australian Eastern Standard Time] [Sunday 19 May]

New Zealand: 2am [New Zealand Standard Time] [Sunday 19 May]

*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.

**Covers 30 nations and territories: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (except the Canary Islands), Sweden, Switzerland, Vatican City.

How to watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on TV

Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with Formula 1, and here is a selection of where F1 fans will be able to watch from across the globe, be it through pay TV or free-to-air:

Africa: SuperSport

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English), Noovo

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1, TV8

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

South Korea: Coupang

Spain: DAZN

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)

United States: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2024: Where to buy, how to watch, cheapest ticket prices and best package deals

Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp channel for all the F1 breaking news!

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying live stream: How to watch online

F1 fans will be able to stream the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix through platforms such as NOW and Sky Go in the UK.

F1 TV Pro is available worldwide in selected territories, which offers exclusive features like onboard cameras from all 20 cars, pre and post-race shows and much more.

F1 TV Pro is also able to be live streamed via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, without ad breaks and with commentary available in six languages.

Here is a list of all the territories where F1 TV Pro is available.

What is the F1 qualifying format used and how does it work?

F1 qualifying is broken down into three parts over the course of an hour and uses a knockout format to determine the grid, which has proven extremely popular since it was introduced into the sport:

Q1: 18 minutes

Five drivers are eliminated at the end of this period, setting places 16 to 20 on the grid, with drivers able to set as many timed laps as they wish within the 18-minute stint.

Q2: 15 minutes

After an eight-minute break, the remaining 15 cars go out for another session before another five drop out at the end of Q2, setting places 11-15 on the grid. The same rules apply, with drivers allowed to set as many timed laps as they like within 15 minutes.

Q3: 12 minutes

After a seven-minute gap, the final 10 cars re-emerge onto the track for the shootout for pole position. At the end of the final 12-minute session, the top 10 places on the grid are decided for the Grand Prix.

For a full look at the intricacies and other rules around F1 qualifying, here is a full breakdown of the current format.

Read next: F1 start time: What time does the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix start? How to watch and live stream