Want to catch all the action at the Hungarian Grand Prix? We have F1 start time info from around the world to cover you.

The Hungaroring has a certain ‘karting circuit’ feel to it, with short, sharp bursts of throttle between corners and challenges throughout for the drivers to navigate, as well as a strong overtaking opportunity at Turn 1.

What time does the Hungarian Grand Prix start?

The Hungarian Grand Prix will start at 3pm local time on Sunday 21 July 2024, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:

United States and Canada*: 7am Pacific Daylight Time, 8am Central Daylight Time, 9am Eastern

Mexico: 7am [Mexico City]

United Kingdom: 2pm

Central European Time**: 3pm

South Africa: 3pm

Gulf Standard Time: 5pm

India: 6.30pm

Indonesia*: 8pm [Western Indonesia Time]

China: 9pm

Singapore: 9pm

Malaysia: 9pm

Philippines: 9pm

Japan: 10pm

Australia*: 11pm [Australian Eastern Standard Time]

New Zealand: 1am [New Zealand Standard Time] [Monday 22 July]

*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.

**Covers 30 nations and territories: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (except the Canary Islands), Sweden, Switzerland, Vatican City.

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on TV

Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with Formula 1, and here is a selection of where F1 fans will be able to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix from across the globe, be it through pay TV or free-to-air:

Africa: SuperSport

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1, TV8

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

South Korea: Coupang

Spain: DAZN

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)

United States: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Keep up to date with all the Formula 1 action with PlanetF1.com

👉 F1 2024: Where to buy, how to watch, cheapest ticket prices and best package deals

👉 Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp channel for all the F1 breaking news!

Hungarian Grand Prix live stream: How to watch online

F1 fans will be able to live stream the Hungarian Grand Prix through platforms such as NOW and Sky Go in the UK.

F1 TV Pro is available worldwide in selected territories, which offers exclusive features like onboard cameras from all 20 cars, pre and post-race shows and much more.

F1 TV Pro is also able to be live streamed via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, without ad breaks and with commentary available in six languages.

Here is a list of all the territories where F1 TV Pro is available.

How long is the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Every race except from the Monaco Grand Prix runs to around the same distance measured to 300km plus one lap, which gets closest to 305km – or is time-limited to a two-hour race within a three-hour window.

For the Hungarian Grand Prix, this distance equates to 70 laps.

Read next: F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?