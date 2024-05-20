Don’t want to miss a single second of the Monaco Grand Prix? Don’t worry, we have F1 start time and live stream information from around the world to cover you.

The ‘Jewel in the Crown’ of the calendar, the Monaco Grand Prix is the quintessential essence of Formula 1 and has been held as a race for 95 years – and this edition promises to be just as full of glamour and glitz as ever, as well as an enormous driving challenge around the streets of Monte-Carlo.

What time does the Monaco Grand Prix start?

The Monaco Grand Prix will start at 3pm local time on Sunday 26 May 2024, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:

United States and Canada*: 7am Pacific Daylight Time, 8am Central Daylight Time, 9am Eastern

Mexico: 7am [Mexico City]

United Kingdom: 2pm

Central European Time**: 3pm

South Africa: 3pm

Gulf Standard Time: 5pm

India: 6.30pm

Indonesia*: 8pm [Western Indonesia Time]

China: 9pm

Singapore: 9pm

Malaysia: 9pm

Philippines: 9pm

Japan: 10pm

Australia*: 11pm [Australian Eastern Standard Time]

New Zealand: 1am [New Zealand Standard Time] [Monday 27 May]

*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.

**Covers 30 nations and territories: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (except the Canary Islands), Sweden, Switzerland, Vatican City.

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix on TV

Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with Formula 1, and here is a selection of where F1 fans will be able to watch the Monaco Grand Prix from across the globe, be it through pay TV or free-to-air:

Africa: SuperSport

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English), Noovo

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+, C8

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1, TV8

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

South Korea: Coupang

Spain: DAZN

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)

United States: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Monaco Grand Prix live stream: How to watch online

F1 fans will be able to live stream the Monaco Grand Prix through platforms such as NOW and Sky Go in the UK.

F1 TV Pro is available worldwide in selected territories, which offers exclusive features like onboard cameras from all 20 cars, pre and post-race shows and much more.

F1 TV Pro is also able to be live streamed via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, without ad breaks and with commentary available in six languages.

Here is a list of all the territories where F1 TV Pro is available.

How long is the Monaco Grand Prix?

The Monaco Grand Prix is the only race on the calendar that does not run to a full 300km-plus-one-lap specification, owing to its unique nature and demanding layout.

The race instead runs to a shorter 260km, which equates to 78 laps of the Principality – but it still takes close to the full two hours allocated for a full Grand Prix.

