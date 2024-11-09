After the final Sprint of the season, here is the F1 start time information for qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix.

It will be a Friday session for Sprint qualifying at Lusail (5.30pm local time), but after the Sprint at 2pm local time on Saturday, the drivers will refocus themselves for Qatar Grand Prix qualifying.

What time does Qatar Grand Prix qualifying start?

Qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix will start at 9pm local time on Saturday 30 November 2024, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:

United States and Canada*: 10am Pacific Time, 12pm Central Time, 1pm Eastern Time

Mexico: 12pm [Mexico City]

United Kingdom: 6pm

Central European Time**: 7pm

South Africa: 8pm

Gulf Standard Time: 9pm

India: 11.30pm

Indonesia*: 1am [Western Indonesia Time] [Sunday 1 December]

China: 2am [Sunday 1 December]

Singapore: 2am [Sunday 1 December]

Malaysia: 2am [Sunday 1 December]

Philippines: 2am [Sunday 1 December]

Japan: 3am [Sunday 1 December]

Australia*: 5am [Australian Eastern Daylight Time] [Sunday 1 December]

New Zealand: 6am [New Zealand Daylight Time] [Sunday 1 December]

*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.

**Covers 30 nations and territories: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (except the Canary Islands), Sweden, Switzerland, Vatican City.

How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix on TV

Viewers in the UK can stream every F1 race live with a Sky Sports subscription or a NOW Sports Month Membership. With NOW TV, There is no contract in place and you can cancel anytime!

Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with Formula 1, and here is a selection of where F1 fans will be able to watch from across the globe, be it through pay TV or free-to-air:

Africa: SuperSport

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English), Noovo

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1, TV8

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

South Korea: Coupang

Spain: DAZN

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)

United States: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Qatar Grand Prix qualifying live stream: How to watch online

F1 fans will be able to stream the Qatar Grand Prix online through platforms such as NOW and Sky Go in the UK.

F1 TV Pro is available worldwide in selected territories, which offers exclusive features like onboard cameras from all 20 cars, pre and post-race shows and much more.

F1 TV Pro is also able to be live streamed via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, without ad breaks and with commentary available in six languages.

Here is a list of all the territories where F1 TV Pro is available.

What is the F1 qualifying format used and how does it work?

F1 qualifying is broken down into three parts over the course of an hour and uses a knockout format to determine the grid, which has proven extremely popular since it was introduced into the sport:

Q1: 18 minutes

Five drivers are eliminated at the end of this period, setting places 16 to 20 on the grid, with drivers able to set as many timed laps as they wish within the 18-minute stint.

Q2: 15 minutes

After an eight-minute break, the remaining 15 cars go out for another session before another five drop out at the end of Q2, setting places 11-15 on the grid. The same rules apply, with drivers allowed to set as many timed laps as they like within 15 minutes.

Q3: 12 minutes

After a seven-minute gap, the final 10 cars re-emerge onto the track for the shootout for pole position. At the end of the final 12-minute session, the top 10 places on the grid are decided for the Grand Prix.

For a full look at the intricacies and other rules around F1 qualifying, here is a full breakdown of the current format.

