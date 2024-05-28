The Canadian Grand Prix is next up on the calendar on 9 June, and here is the F1 start time information from around the world at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

One of the sport’s most popular races among fans and host of some classic Grands Prix over the years, there is always lots to look forward to from Montréal – the drivers just need to watch out for the Wall of Champions, however!

F1 start time: What time does the Canadian Grand Prix start?

The Canadian Grand Prix will start at 2pm local time on Sunday 9 June 2024, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:

With the race taking place in Canada, there will be plenty of countries around the world where it will be an early rise on the Monday morning for the race!

United States and Canada*: 12pm Pacific Daylight Time, 1pm Central Daylight Time [Saturday], 2pm Eastern

Mexico: 12pm [Mexico City]

United Kingdom: 7pm

Central European Time**: 8pm

South Africa: 8pm

Gulf Standard Time: 10pm

India: 11.30pm

Indonesia*: 1am [Western Indonesia Time] [Monday 10 June]

China: 2am [Monday 10 June]

Singapore: 2am [Monday 10 June]

Malaysia: 2am [Monday 10 June]

Philippines: 2am [Monday 10 June]

Japan: 3am [Monday 10 June]

Australia*: 4am [Australian Eastern Standard Time] [Monday 10 June]

New Zealand: 6am [Monday 10 June]

*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.

**Covers 30 nations and territories: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (except the Canary Islands), Sweden, Switzerland, Vatican City.

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix on TV

Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with Formula 1, and here is a selection of where F1 fans will be able to watch from across the globe, be it through pay TV or free-to-air:

Africa: SuperSport

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English), CTV/Noovo (Canadian Grand Prix only, free-to-air)

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

South Korea: Coupang

Spain: DAZN

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)

United States: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Canadian Grand Prix live stream: How to watch online

F1 fans will be able to stream the Canadian Grand Prix through platforms such as NOW and Sky Go in the UK.

F1 TV Pro is available worldwide in selected territories, which offers exclusive features like onboard cameras from all 20 cars, pre and post-race shows and much more.

F1 TV Pro is also able to be live streamed via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, without ad breaks and with commentary available in six languages.

Here is a list of all the territories where F1 TV Pro is available.

How long is the Canadian Grand Prix?

Every Formula 1 Grand Prix bar Monaco is calculated to be around the same distance, to be raced around approximately 305km or the distance covered by 300km, plus one lap.

For the Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, this equates to 70 laps.

