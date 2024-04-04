Here is the F1 start time information from around the world as the Chinese Grand Prix makes a long-awaited return to the calendar.

For Zhou Guanyu, it will be the first chance he has to race in front of his home fans, but here is all the key start time information you need ahead of the big race.

What time does the Chinese Grand Prix start?

The Chinese Grand Prix will start at 3pm local time at Shanghai on Sunday 21 April 2024, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:

United States and Canada*: 12am Pacific Daylight Time, 2am Central Daylight Time [Saturday], 3am Eastern

Mexico: 1am [Mexico City]

United Kingdom: 8am

Central European Time**: 9am

South Africa: 9am

Gulf Standard Time: 11am

India: 12.30pm

Indonesia*: 2pm [Western Indonesia Time]

China: 3pm

Singapore: 3pm

Malaysia: 3pm

Philippines: 3pm

Japan: 4pm

Australia*: 5pm [Australian Eastern Standard Time]

New Zealand: 8pm

*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.

**Covers 30 nations and territories: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (except the Canary Islands), Sweden, Switzerland, Vatican City.

How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix on TV

Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with Formula 1, and here is a selection of where F1 fans will be able to watch from across the globe, be it through pay TV or free-to-air:

Africa: SuperSport

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English), Noovo

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

South Korea: Coupang

Spain: DAZN

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Chinese Grand Prix live stream: How to watch online

F1 fans will be able to stream the Chinese Grand Prix through platforms such as NOW and Sky Go in the UK.

F1 TV Pro is available worldwide in selected territories, which offers exclusive features like onboard cameras from all 20 cars, pre and post-race shows and much more.

F1 TV Pro is also able to be live streamed via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, without ad breaks and with commentary available in six languages.

Here is a list of all the territories where F1 TV Pro is available.

How long is the Chinese Grand Prix?

Every Formula 1 Grand Prix bar Monaco is calculated to be around the same distance, to be raced around approximately 305km or the distance covered by 300km, plus one lap.

For the Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai, this equates to 56 laps.

