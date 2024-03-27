F1 start time: What time does the Japanese Grand Prix start? How to watch and live stream
The Japanese Grand Prix always ranks highly among the drivers’ favourites of the season, so here is the F1 start time information you need for Suzuka.
For European fans, it will represent an early rise for the race – though not quite as early as the Australian Grand Prix!
What time does the Japanese Grand Prix start?
The Japanese Grand Prix will start at 2pm local time at Suzuka on Sunday 7 April 2024, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:
United States and Canada*: 10pm Pacific Daylight Time [Saturday], 11pm Central Daylight Time [Saturday], 12am Eastern
Mexico: 1am
United Kingdom: 6am
Central European Time**: 7am
South Africa: 7am
Gulf Standard Time: 9am
India: 10.30am
Indonesia*: 11am [Western Indonesia Time]
China: 12pm
Singapore: 1pm
Malaysia: 1pm
Philippines: 1pm
Japan: 2pm
Australia*: 2pm [Australian Eastern Standard Time]
New Zealand: 3pm
*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.
**Covers 30 nations and territories: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (except the Canary Islands), Sweden, Switzerland, Vatican City.
How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix on TV
Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with Formula 1, and here is a selection of where F1 fans will be able to watch from across the globe, be it through pay TV or free-to-air:
Africa: SuperSport
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes
Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English), Noovo
Central Asia: Setanta Sports
China: CCTV
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
India: FanCode
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV
Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports
Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay
New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)
Pakistan: A Sports
Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)
South Korea: Coupang
Spain: DAZN
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Japanese Grand Prix live stream: How to watch online
F1 fans will be able to stream the Japanese Grand Prix through platforms such as NOW and Sky Go in the UK.
F1 TV Pro is available worldwide in selected territories, which offers exclusive features like onboard cameras from all 20 cars, pre and post-race shows and much more.
F1 TV Pro is also able to be live streamed via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, without ad breaks and with commentary available in six languages.
Here is a list of all the territories where F1TV Pro is available.
How long is the Japanese Grand Prix?
Every Formula 1 Grand Prix bar Monaco is calculated to be around the same distance, to be raced around approximately 305km or the distance covered by 300km, plus one lap.
For the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, this equates to 53 laps.
