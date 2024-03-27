F1 start time: What time does the Japanese Grand Prix start? How to watch and live stream

The Japanese Grand Prix always ranks highly among the drivers’ favourites of the season, so here is the F1 start time information you need for Suzuka.

For European fans, it will represent an early rise for the race – though not quite as early as the Australian Grand Prix!

What time does the Japanese Grand Prix start?

The Japanese Grand Prix will start at 2pm local time at Suzuka on Sunday 7 April 2024, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:

United States and Canada*: 10pm Pacific Daylight Time [Saturday], 11pm Central Daylight Time [Saturday], 12am Eastern

Mexico: 1am

United Kingdom: 6am

Central European Time**: 7am

South Africa: 7am

Gulf Standard Time: 9am

India: 10.30am

Indonesia*: 11am [Western Indonesia Time]

China: 12pm

Singapore: 1pm

Malaysia: 1pm

Philippines: 1pm

Japan: 2pm

Australia*: 2pm [Australian Eastern Standard Time]

New Zealand: 3pm

*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.

**Covers 30 nations and territories: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (except the Canary Islands), Sweden, Switzerland, Vatican City.

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix on TV

Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with Formula 1, and here is a selection of where F1 fans will be able to watch from across the globe, be it through pay TV or free-to-air:

Africa: SuperSport

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English), Noovo

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

South Korea: Coupang

Spain: DAZN

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Japanese Grand Prix live stream: How to watch online

F1 fans will be able to stream the Japanese Grand Prix through platforms such as NOW and Sky Go in the UK.

F1 TV Pro is available worldwide in selected territories, which offers exclusive features like onboard cameras from all 20 cars, pre and post-race shows and much more.

F1 TV Pro is also able to be live streamed via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, without ad breaks and with commentary available in six languages.

Here is a list of all the territories where F1TV Pro is available.

How long is the Japanese Grand Prix?

Every Formula 1 Grand Prix bar Monaco is calculated to be around the same distance, to be raced around approximately 305km or the distance covered by 300km, plus one lap.

For the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, this equates to 53 laps.

